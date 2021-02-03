Rebel Wilson triumphantly breaks silence post split from boyfriend - nothings stopping her! The Pitch Perfect actress and her boyfriend Jacob Busch have broken up

Rebel Wilson has broken her silence following her split from her boyfriend Jacob Busch, and it's clear she is not going to let the heartache stop her from enjoying her life!

The Pitch Perfect actress who triumphantly posted she was hashtag "single" - is set to head to Tampa Florida for the Super Bowl - and she appears to be enjoying every moment of her new life.

The single star posted a fun video to Instagram of her tossing around the old pigskin at Sofi Stadium in California, perhaps gearing up that throwing arm for the big day.

WATCH: Nothing is stopping Rebel Wilson in her first video post break-up

In the clip a barefoot and gleeful looking Rebel is on the massive football field in a gorgeous sparkling black dress as she is running drills - and scoring her very first touchdown!

Rebel captioned the post: "My first touchdown at Sofi Stadium. Thanks QB Dave!"

On Tuesday, the Pitch Perfect star confirmed the news on Instagram that she was single.

Posing outside a trailer, the A-lister could be seen looking gorgeous in a denim dress, captioning the snap: "Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!"

The pair made their first red carpet appearance as a couple in September, and were seen as recently as last month together on social media. In December, Rebel, 40, and her brewery heir ex looked more loved up than ever as they posed for romantic photos.

Shortly after Christmas, the actress delighted fans when she posted a cute photo that saw the couple sharing a passionate kiss against a beautiful backdrop in Aspen, Colorado.

Alongside the sweet picture, Rebel added two emojis of red and pink hearts and a jockey on a horse, to which Jacob replied with a string of love hearts. Since going public with their relationship in September, the Cats star gave followers frequent glimpses into their romance, posting a handful of pictures of the pair together.

Rebel and Jacob first met through mutual friends in 2019 but only went Instagram official in 2020. When she was away filming in November, Rebel even revealed that Jacob had sent her a pretty bouquet of flowers.

Not only is Jacob the founder of an ice cream brand named Napps, but he is also an heir to the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty and is worth an estimated $140million.

Whatever her relationship status, Rebel had an incredible 2020 after making her health her priority and losing more than 40lbs.

Opening up about her health drive in a virtual interview on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, Rebel said: "I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time.

"My diet was mainly all carbs, which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."