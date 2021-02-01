Amanda Holden's sheer lacy dress has fans saying the same thing She looked stunning in this gown!

Amanda Holden totally wowed her fans when she shared a picture wearing a beautiful purple gown on Sunday evening.

The star revealed that she would be performing alongside Sheridan Smith during BBC Radio 2's Musicals: The Greatest Show - and both ladies looked incredible in their glittering looks.

Amanda's beautiful Basil Soda dress featured a flattering one-shoulder neckline, lace details and an elegant corseted waist - plus some sheer panels to the skirt.

Amanda and Sheridan looked incredible in their formal gowns

Meanwhile, Sheridan looked incredible in a sparkling draped gown by Alexandre Vaulthier, a brand also loved by Amanda.

WATCH: Amanda struts in her glamorous weekly outfits

Both ladies were styled by Karl Willett, who sweetly wrote on Instagram: "I love it when my clients' worlds collide @noholdenback + @sheridansmithster - both performing at @thelondonpalladium with @bbcconcertorchestra for an incredible show aiming to highlight the importance or our theatre and saving the arts!"

And unsurprisingly, fans unanimously thought the duo looked fabulous in their formal looks.

Amanda rocked skinny jeans at Heart Radio on Friday

"You both look amazing, love this song," one wrote, while another added: "You both look stunning." One follower also replied: "OMG you two look so lovely & that dress @noholdenback, so stunning!"

Amanda's full caption read: "Tonight at 7pm I join the gorgeous @sheridansmithster as part of Musicals: The Greatest Show - on @bbcradio2 to sing 'I Know Him So Well' (available on my album link).



Amanda loves to rock a gown!

"It was incredible to be back at @thelondonpalladium with the @bbcconcertorchestra. Thank you to the amazing crew and technicians who ensured us performers a safe environment. Desperate for theatres to reopen... meanwhile tonight will hopefully transport you to a different world whilst we wait patiently for things to begin again."

The star has become known for her daring formal looks, and also wowed with a snap of herself in her incredible ruffled Atelier Zuhra gown on Saturday. With its backless silhouette and bejewelled bodice, we think it's safe to say Amanda loved getting dressed up again!