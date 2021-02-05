Ranvir Singh's waist-cinching dress has us swooning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ranvir Singh is wowing us with every look on Good Morning Britain lately, and Thursday's was no different!

The presenter looked fresh and glowing in her latest on-screen outfit, wearing a pretty patterned dress from Damsel In A Dress, which cinched in beautifully at the waist.

MORE: Ranvir Singh reveals alopecia struggle and the treatment that's boosted her confidence

ITV stylist Debbie Harper shared a smiling snap of Ranvir on her Instagram page, writing: "@gmb @ranvirtv looking beautiful this morning in @lovedamsel dress!"

Ranvir looked beautiful in the colourful dress

Even better, the star's flirty ruffled dress is still available to shop. Costing £139 at John Lewis, the 'Allegra' style is described as a "day-to-evening dress cut in an effortless fit and flare silhouette." We have to agree!

MORE: Inside Ranvir Singh's home - see pictures

As usual, fans were quick to compliment Ranvir on her elegant outfit, which she paired with glowing makeup and a bouncy blow-dry.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Ranvir gets tearful as she talks Strictly exit

"Gorgeous dress Ranvir - you look so beautiful and your hair looks lovely," one wrote, with another adding: "Such a cool print!"

MORE: 13 of Strictly's most dramatic transformations

Many fans have noticed that the newsreader has a new confidence about her after her run on Strictly Come Dancing, which saw her perform some incredible numbers with her partner Giovanni Pernice.

Damsel in a Dress dress, £139, John Lewis

She did reveal that she felt quite low after leaving the show, however, during an interview with Calling Peston – the ITV news politics podcast.

"Actually coming out of it for that first, well, the second week out of it, I did feel quite flat and I couldn't shake it off," the GMB star admitted.

Ranvir wowed with her glamorous looks on Strictly

"It was a very strange experience really, because you think coming out of it, you'd feel really on a high and really happy. And I did quite well and all of that, but I think nothing quite matches the buzz of it."

She then added: "I keep trying to remind myself that the fact that I'm bored is a sign of the fact that there's no drama in my life. And that is an amazing thing to be able to say, there's no drama."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.