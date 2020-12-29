GMB's Charlotte Hawkins wows fans in figure-hugging royal blue dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Charlotte Hawkins looked utterly beautiful in blue as she presented Good Morning Britain on Tuesday morning!

The star rocked a form-fitting dress from Coast on the show, which she later shared in a gorgeous snap posted on Instagram.

She captioned it: "And just like that, Christmas is over! Where did it go?! Back on @gmb this morning... Dress @coastfashion @debbiedresses."

Charlotte looked incredible in her blue dress

Fans were quick to comment on her latest on-screen look, with one writing: "Looking great in blue," and another adding: "Absolutely stunning!"

Charlotte's ultra-chic dress features a flattering square neckline and fluttery sleeves, with a ruched waist and flattering knee-skimming pencil silhouette.

WATCH: Charlotte's stunning style moments

And even better, it's currently in the sale! Reduced from £79 down to £55.30, we wouldn't be surprised if the blue number sold out shortly - and it's available in a number of other gorgeous colours, too.

The GMB star no doubt enjoyed a lovely festive break with her family, and shared a sweet snap with her daughter Ella on Christmas Day - with the pair twinning in their sparkly jumpers!

Flare sleeve dress, £55.30, Coast

"Happy Christmas from me & mini-me! #signingoffforchristmas #twinning #christmasjumper #happychristmas," she captioned the photo.

The mum-of-one's Instagram followers couldn't help but comment on how similar Charlotte and Ella are. "Happy Christmas to you and your beautiful mini-me!" wrote one. "You're like peas in a pod, beautiful picture," added another.

Charlotte shared a gorgeous photo with daughter Ella

In May, Charlotte opened up about how lockdown has been for her family - revealing her home-schooling struggles to Gareth Malone whilst taking part in his 'Great British Home Chorus' live on YouTube.

"It's a little bit crazy, I have to say. It's a bit unsettling not being able to see friends and family, obviously everyone is going through that," she said. "Home schooling a five-year-old is a whole new challenge in itself. It's a crazy world, it's full on, insistent questions!"

