We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're in any doubt about how to dress down but still look chic amid the coronavirus lockdown, then look to Holly Willoughby for inspiration.

SHOP: Marks & Spencer has the BEST Valentine's hoodies from £18

The This Morning star rocked two uncharacteristically casual outfits from one of her favourite brands Marks & Spencer – and we want them both.

Posing on a cosy bed, the first snap shows Holly wearing a pair of white slouchy jeans, offset by her green jumper. Both items are available to shop from M&S, for whom she is a brand ambassador.

Her high-waisted mom jeans are made from stretchy cotton fabric, making them perfect for relaxing around the house or dressing up for dinner out once COVID-19 restrictions have lifted.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby’s most incredible Dancing On Ice looks

While Holly opted for the white colourway, the £39.50 design comes in a whopping six hues, from classic blue to black. And we're in love with Holly's cotton sweatshirt, which features the word 'Weekend' and is priced at just £19.50.

READ: Holly Willoughby treated to two unbelievable birthday cakes – with emotional meanings

MORE: Marks & Spencer's big underwear sale includes Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's collection

The This Morning star looked stunning in her M&S outfit

In another photo she shared to Instagram, the Dancing on Ice host, who recently turned 40, modelled a second equally stunning off-duty look as she perched on a mustard stool. Holly perfectly pulled off casual-chic in her pale boyfriend jeans and cosy white jumper.

White mom jeans, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

She captioned the post: "One of my favourite denim shapes is the boyfriend jean, it's super flattering and versatile, but they're not always very moveable which is where these fab @marksandspencer's one come in with added stretch, meaning I can wear them even when chasing the kids around.

White jumper, £25, Marks & Spencer

"For now I am wearing them with t-shirts and sweatshirts but can’t wait to take them ‘out out’ with a heel and nice top! One day."

It wasn't long before her followers complimented her outfit. "Love the outfit...Great reason to get out of PJ's," one wrote, while a second remarked: "You look amazing Holly, like the jeans."

RELATED: Holly Willoughby paid an emotional tribute with her 40th birthday dress

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.