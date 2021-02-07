We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby exuded glamour in yet another stunning gown on Dancing on Ice this Sunday. The This Morning favourite wowed in a breathtaking pastel blue gown when she shared a sneak preview of her look for the ITV show on Instagram.

The presenter, 39, joined Phillip Schofield to host another nail-biting installment of the skating show for Dance Week, following the shock news that Rufus Hound and Billie Faiers have been forced to withdraw from the competition.

Holly looked lovely in her fitted one-shouldered gown from Safiyaa, which is one of the Duchess of Sussex's favourite designers.

She accessorised with pretty René Caovilla heels and vintage jewellery from Susannah Lovis, and styled her hair in an elegant updo with a few loose strands framing her face.

Sharing the glamorous snap on Instagram, she wrote: "Tonight on @dancingonice it’s Dance week... Tango, ballet, quick step all on ice... and a super special performance from Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean... my fav! ... See you on @itv at 6pm... Dress by @safiyaa_official shoes by @renecaovilla Jewelry by @susannahlovisjewellers."

Safiyaa Kora gown, £1,250, Harrods

Fans were quick to react, penning: "Omg that colour is BEAUTIFUL", and: "Looking stunning Holls." Noting the icy colour, several others compared her to Disney princesses. "Elsa vibes," a third added, while another remarked: "You look like Cinderella! Beautiful."

Holly's gorgeous gown comes courtesy of stylist Danielle Whiteman, who took over from Angie Smith last autumn. Hairstylist Ciler Peksah is responsible for her perfectly coiffed locks, while her MUA Patsy O’Neill always gives her a gorgeous glow.

Holly paired her icy blue gown with smokey eye makeup

Holly's elegant look comes after she switched up her DOI style in a major way last weekend. Despite usually opting for pastel hues or snowy whites, she donned a dramatic black dress for week three of the competition.

The star looked stunning in a black gown from Costarellos, currently 40 per cent off in the sale, which featured a sheer top covered in a metallic pattern, a velvet belt and a tulle skirt. She chose to add a layer underneath the top, however, which may have been to avoid further Ofcom complaints.

Holly broke with tradition in a black dress last weekend

The previous week, Holly emerged in a white dress from Kate Halfpenny's luxury bridal brand Halfpenny London – Millie Mackintosh and Vogue Williams' wedding dress designer – which featured a corset bodice adorned with feathers and an elegant white skirt.

And for the launch night, Holly donned a beautiful pink embellished gown from Dany Atrache's Fall/Winter 2020-2021 collection, which boasted a feathered skirt and a rather low-cut neckline.

It was recently revealed that Ofcom has received complaints about the dress, which some deemed "inappropriate".

