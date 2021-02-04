Holly Willoughby is a vision in floaty floral M&S dress

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby's latest look has shot straight to the top of our spring/summer 2021 wish list.

The This Morning star shared a photo of herself modelling a show-stopping pink M&S dress on Thursday, and needless to say, looked sensational while she was at it.

The whimsical number was adorned with a bold floral print and had a flattering, relaxed shape plus a playful, thigh-skimming length to boot.

WATCH: This Morning Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield question influencer over travel restrictions

The perfect mini dress for spring, it would look just as on point paired with black tights and boots as it does worn with bare legs, à la Holly.

We love Holly's dress

Holly's beautiful frock was one of her new season M&S outfits, and the famous presenter looked fabulous in the popular brand's 'Jersey Ditsy Floral Mini Tiered Dress', which is currently down from £29.50 to £20.65.

Clearly fans were just as in love with Holly's look as we are, with many taking to the comment section of the Dancing on Ice host's post to gush about her get-up.

Jersey Ditsy Floral Mini Tiered Dress, £20.65, M&S

"So gorgeous Holls, I love this dress," wrote one.

"So beautiful!" added another, with a third writing: "Nice dress Holly."

It's not the only time that Holly impressed with her fashion credentials on Thursday.

Holly wowed again earlier on Thursday

Earlier in the day, the mum-of-three donned a preppy red gingham dress which she paired with a lush white turtleneck, pulling together a look that was a first class lesson in winter dressing.

Of course, we can't forget Holly's latest DOI look, which no doubt left viewers speechless on Sunday.

Presenting the show in a black gown from Costarellos that featured a sheer top covered in a metallic pattern, a velvet belt and a tulle skirt, the 39-year-old's outfit almost stole the entire show!

