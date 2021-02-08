Holly Willoughby surprises in uncharacteristically casual M&S look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby just surprised us by switching up her style - in the best way. The This Morning presenter usually favours mini skirts, flirty midi dresses and ultra feminine silhouettes, but changed things up on Sunday with an uncharacteristically casual outfit.

Posing in baggy mom jeans, a grey hoodie and an on-trend shacket, Holly swapped her signature girly style for a more youthful, androgynous look from her new M&S edit. She even swapped her trusty heels for a pair of white trainers.

The blonde beauty was seen sitting on a patio, resting her chin in her hand as she posed in front of an array of colourful plant pots.

The post, shared on M&S's official Instagram account, was captioned: "Another day, another walk. Today, we’re mixing things up and colour blocking our outfit @hollywilloughby style."

Holly's casual attire might have been out of character for the Dancing on Ice star, but her fans were loving the change.

Holly looked gorgeous in her casual M&S look

Her fans were enjoying the low-key lockdown inspo, with one writing: "Holly always looks incredible and can pull off any look. Lovely & cosy collection." Another shared: "Now this look I’m feeling. Makes Holly look fresh and youthful" while a third agreed: "Yep, Holly can wear anything."

M&S's shackets are flying off the virtual shelves, so if you haven't got your hands on one yet we recommend snapping Holly's up before it sells out. It's a great price at just £31.50 and also comes in an eye-catching shade of cornflower blue.

Utility Shacket, £31.50, M&S

We're also big fans of & Other Stories shackets and currently have about five on our wish list… This versatile houndstooth style is a worthy investment and very on-trend.

Meanwhile, Holly is set to celebrate her 40th birthday this week and was treated to a special backstage surprise while filming for DOI on Sunday.

Oversized Shirt Jacket, £175, & Other Stories

The presenter shared a snapshot showing her standing in her beautiful pastel blue gown in front of large white letters spelling out her name, complete with sparkling lights, pink flamingos and white balloons.

She wrote: "Thank you @dancingonice for making me feel so special... it's kicked off my birthday week in style... honestly felt overwhelmingly spoilt today with all the decorations and cake!!!! Thank you.... love you to bits!"

