Holly Willoughby treated to two unbelievable birthday cakes – with emotional meanings The This Morning star turned 40 on Wednesday

Holly Willoughby may have celebrated her 40th birthday in lockdown, but her This Morning co-stars ensured she still had a memorable day – and that included not one but two birthday cakes!

The TV presenter left fans shocked after sharing a photo with her two delicious creations from TV cook Juliet Sear, which were both very different and had hidden meanings.

The first was a modern take on a geode cake, with pale green crystals circling the centre of the cake – presumably made out of rock sweets – sandwiched between white icing and finished off with gold edges. Perhaps it was a nod to Holly's spirituality and love of crystals.

If that wasn't show-stopping enough, Holly's second cake was a decadent chocolate creation shaped into her house! Complete with a pink iced door featuring the number 40 and chocolate jazzies for roof tiles, the cleverly constructed cake looked far too pretty to eat.

"So many thank you’s for yesterday... hard to know where to begin... everyone at @thismorning, our amazing producer Ashley and Editor @martinfrizell1 for making it so so special... @schofe for being the best friend and spoiling me rotten... so many memories were made, feel totally blessed and ready to take on this next decade... wanted to give a special mention to @julietsear for not one by 2 cakes!!! '' Holly captioned the Instagram post.

The This Morning star's 40th birthday cakes had special hidden meanings

She continued by explaining the meanings behind each cake, writing: ''One with real emotional attachment that connects me right back to my family who I miss so hugely, especially yesterday and the second was probably the most beautiful cake I’ve ever seen... an edible Crystal... couldn’t be more me!!! Finally to you, so many lovely birthday wishes... it fills my heart... thank you!!! Now... back to reality!''

Holly's followers were very impressed with the beautiful birthday treats, with Fearne Cotton among the first to comment: "That crystal cake wow!!!!!" Another fan replied: "My thoughts exactly when I saw it, right up my street - my absolute dream cake."

Holly paid tribute to her mum with her birthday outfit

A third added: "You look fabulous and this cake is beautiful!"

As well as her cute cake, the Dancing on Ice host also paid tribute to her family with her choice of outfit. Holly wore the dress that her mother Linda had worn at her own 40th birthday party, and it looked ultra fabulous!

In a sweet Instagram caption, Holly wrote: "This photo of my Mum was taken on her 40th birthday at the party she had in the garden. I remember this day so clearly. It's a strange thing to reach the age you remember your Mum being!"

