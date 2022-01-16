Oti Mabuse's fitness regime and body confidence secrets revealed The new Dancing on Ice judge loves to keep fit

Dancing on Ice has a new judge for 2022: professional dancer Oti Mabuse, who made her name on Strictly Come Dancing.

Known for her infectious positivity and beaming smile, the talented star has an incredibly toned physique thanks to all those hours spent dancing. Oti started dancing as a child along with her sister Motsi Mabuse, going on to become the eight-time South African Latin American Champion and the World European Latin Semi-Finalist.

Find out all about Oti's fitness regime and her newfound body confidence here…

Oti Mabuse on keeping fit…

Being a dancer, keeping fit is naturally part of Oti's daily training routine.

The star previously told Women's Health South Africa she likes to take dance classes in various styles such as jazz to keep in shape. She also told the publication how she sometimes runs to keep fit, spending 45 minutes on the treadmill when she has the time.

Oti has been dancing since she was a child

Oti is a big fan of leg exercises, telling the Daily Mail: "I have very long legs so I have to build muscle in order to control them and so that they look good when I’m extending. I do a lot of thigh exercises such as squats, lunges and running."

She added: "My arms are long, too, so I need to build them up with push-ups and weights. I train at the gym for two and a half hours, three to four times a week. I have discovered battle ropes – they work everything. It’s best to do something fun to stay fit – for me, that’s squash, football, jogging or basketball."

Oti also revealed that when away from home she uses a fitness app called 'Daily Workouts'.

Oti Mabuse on body confidence...

Speaking to Lorraine in June 2019, Oti revealed how she previously battled insecurities over her curvaceous body shape and broke down in tears during a Strictly dress fitting, due to her size 28GG chest.

Oti says that the show's supportive cast and crew helped her feel more positive about her figure.

Oti, who is married to fellow dancer Marius Lepure, said of her first dress fitting on the show: "Strictly opened a lot of doors to me. I remember fitting my first bra and I was crying. I was like, this looks so bad and I look so massive compared to the other girls.

"Nobody picked on me for it and no one discriminated against me for it and nobody said anything in a negative way and I think that helped me and my self-esteem and my nerves about being out in a bra with sequins on.”

She added: "Most shops cater for everyday women but in my case, I don’t have an everyday body. We all come in different shapes and sizes and I think it’s really important we all embrace and celebrate the skin that we’re in. It is you after all and I think that’s really special.”

