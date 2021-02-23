Lisa Rinna is a real life Barbie Doll in bright blue gown The star looked fabulous

Lisa Rinna totally transformed herself for a new photoshoot, sharing a photo of herself wearing a princess-like blue dress on social media.

What's more, the reality star's short, pixie-like tresses were nowhere to be seen, with a show-stopping ponytail in their place.

Posting a snap of herself posing up a storm against a green screen, the famous mum wrote: "So hard for it honey."

It didn't take her fans long to rush to the comment section of her post to share gushing comments.

"Gorgeous!" wrote one.

"Wow that dress in that color was made for you. Gorgeous," said another, while a third added: "Queen."

Lisa is no stranger to flooring her social media followers.

Lisa took to Instagram

Days earlier, she looked equally sensational in a cropped white top and matching leggings, even revealing her home's jaw-dropping views.

As she spoke to the camera, Lisa inadvertently showed off her home's stunning surroundings, as a balcony that looked over the surrounding area's landscape was visible.

It's not the first glimpse we've had into the famous mum's home lately, either.

Last week, Lisa took to dancing in her dressing gown in her massive bedroom – and needless to say, fans were elated.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gave it her best shimmy, sporting a fabulous, feathered cuff robe, that was gifted to her by Chrissy Teigen.

It was hard not to smile as Lisa danced to the Barry Manilow classic, CopaCabana.

Fans were quick to chime in, with one writing: "This robe over sweats look is such a vibe," while another added: "Rinna, you are one of a kind! I love it!!!"

