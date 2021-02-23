Tracee Ellis Ross caused a huge stir after posing in an exquisite see-through lace gown alongside her adorable late dog, Ladybug.

Diana Ross' daughter marked National Love Your Pet Day on Saturday by throwing it back to a photoshoot she did in 2006 – ten years before her beloved pooch sadly passed away.

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross has fans saying all the same thing as she shares throwback bikini shots

Taking to Instagram, Tracee shared a number of snaps from the shoot, which saw her model a variety of looks, as she joked about being "upstaged" by her dog.

One photo in particular though really caught our eye. Tracee posed with her back to the camera with Ladybug sweetly perched over her shoulder.

The actress looked sensational wearing the floor-length lace gown, which featured a feathered train and cinched waist. Protecting her modesty, she added a simple pair of black briefs.

Another image saw Tracee pose on a stool, wearing nothing but a white, tassel sweater and a pair of leg-lengthening heels.

Tracee looked amazing in her throwback photos

Captioning the photos, she wrote: "My sassy Ladybug totally upstaging me (as usual) in this 2006 photo shoot. I miss you Miss Bug #nationalloveyourpetday."

Needless to say, her fans were quick to react, with many posting flame, heart and heart eyes emojis. One also commented: "OMG gorgeous photos."

A second added: "One of my favorite shoots of you. You should frame these." A third said: "Gorgeous!!!! Especially love the second picture. You look like a glamorous diva from the 20s."

Tracee used to be a models in her 20s

Last week, Tracee wowed her fans again after sharing a clip of herself looking like a Bond girl.

In a series of videos on Instagram, the Girlfriends star can be seen lounging in several pools around the world as she prepared for her first dip of the morning.

In one video, watch the clip above, Tracee is in her home pool as she dances sensually before descending into the water. As she remerged, she resembled many a Bond girl who has made their entrance from the waves.

Reflecting on a time when we could all holiday freely, the star posted: "Oh, how I long for another first dip. Here's a collection of them from vacations past."

