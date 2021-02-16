Lisa Rinna does epic dance in dressing gown selfie inside massive bedroom The RHOBH star looks incredible

Lisa Rinna knows how to bust a move, so when she took to dancing in her dressing gown in her massive bedroom - fans were elated.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gave it her best shimmy, sporting a fabulous, feathered cuff robe, that was gifted to her by Chrissy Teigen.

It was hard not to smile as Lisa danced to the Barry Manilow classic, CopaCabana.

WATCH: Lisa Rinna dancing in epic dressing gown selfie

Fans were quick to chime in, with one writing: "This robe over sweats look is such a vibe," while another added: "Rinna, you are one of a kind! I love it!!!"

Lisa has been keeping fans entertained sharing glimpses into her life. Last week the star took to Instagram to share a fun snap of herself during her bedtime routine… in her underwear.

Lisa Rinna recently revealed this snap of herself in a designer gown

Lisa wore under eye-patches to help eliminate wrinkles.

The reality TV personality stood proudly in front of the mirror in her fluffy slippers and bedtime attire as she showed off her killer body.

Lisa's legs looked toned and the hard work from her rigorous exercise regime proved to be paying off.

Even during the COVID-19 lockdown, Lisa has ensured she stays on top of her workouts and has been kickstarting her day with an early morning routine.

Lisa loves Isaac Boots Torch'd workouts and joins in every day at 8 am.

"It's 45 minutes of joy," she told Marie Claire.

The star - who is happily married to Harry Hamlin, and a proud mum to their two daughters, Delilah, 22, and Amelia, 19 - also swears by yoga and a mostly plant-based diet to maintain her flawless physique.

She also says exercise has always been important to her and that’s helped her keep her form.

Stunning. And she votes!

"For me, staying in shape has always been a part of my life and it’s all about consistency," she told Own.

"I started working out at a very young age. I started playing competitive tennis, and I’ve worked out my whole life. For me, working out is like brushing my teeth."

