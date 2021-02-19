Lisa Rinna reveals her home's amazing views as she poses in white crop top The star took to Instagram

Lisa Rinna took to Instagram on Thursday to plug one of her favourite workout brands, and needless to say, looked incredible.

But it was what was behind Lisa that really left us speechless…

As she spoke to the camera, Lisa inadvertently showed off her home's stunning views, as a balcony that looked over the surrounding area's jaw-dropping landscape was visible.

Lisa took to Instagram

Demonstrating how comfy her white crop top and matching leggings were, Lisa told the camera: "So cute. Made in the USA – actually made in Los Angeles. Buttery, buttery soft. I love this waist band. So stinking cute. I love it."

It's not the first glimpse we've had into the famous mum's home this week.

On Tuesday, Lisa took to dancing in her dressing gown in her massive bedroom – and needless to say, fans were elated.

The star danced up a storm

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gave it her best shimmy, sporting a fabulous, feathered cuff robe, that was gifted to her by Chrissy Teigen.

It was hard not to smile as Lisa danced to the Barry Manilow classic, CopaCabana.

Fans were quick to chime in, with one writing: "This robe over sweats look is such a vibe," while another added: "Rinna, you are one of a kind! I love it!!!"

Lisa has been keeping fans entertained sharing glimpses into her life.

Last week the star took to Instagram once again, this time to share a fun snap of herself during her bedtime routine… in her underwear.

Lisa wore under eye-patches to help eliminate wrinkles.

The reality TV personality stood proudly in front of the mirror in her fluffy slippers and bedtime attire as she showed off her killer body.

Lisa's legs looked toned and the hard work from her rigorous exercise regime proved to be paying off.

