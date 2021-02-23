We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden has done it again with a gorgeous and glamorous outfit for her latest outing to the Heart Radio studios.

The star looked fabulous as usual as she was pictured leaving following Tuesday's breakfast show - and we are in love with her flattering leather trousers.

Amanda went for a monochrome look, adding a white shirt, a black sweater vest and a pair of strappy heels - as well as one of her favourite designer handbags, of course.

Amanda looked gorgeous in her monochrome look

No doubt the Britain's Got Talent judge was dressed as usual by her loyal stylist Karl Willett - we can't wait to find out where the ensemble is from.

It comes after Amanda, who recently celebrated her 50th birthday, returned to host the radio show after a short break on Monday.

WATCH: Amanda's best fashion moments

The star embraced a bold colour in her bright yellow dress, which also had us majorly swooning!

Sharing her usual strutting Boomerang video on Instagram, she simply wrote: "#Spring is definitely in the air #littlemisssunshine #dress @ted_baker," prompting plenty of similar responses from fans who were loving the look.

"That dress is perfect," one wrote, with another adding: "Omg I LOVE THAT DRESS ... you look amazing!" A further fan commented: "Love your sunshine dress @noholdenback."

If you're in love with Amanda's satin dress like the rest of her fans, you're in luck - as it's still available to shop from Ted Baker, for £179. More please, Ms Holden!

