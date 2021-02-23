﻿
amanda-holden

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden's figure-flattering leather trousers are too gorgeous for words

We love her monochrome outfit!

Fiona Ward

Amanda Holden has done it again with a gorgeous and glamorous outfit for her latest outing to the Heart Radio studios.

The star looked fabulous as usual as she was pictured leaving following Tuesday's breakfast show - and we are in love with her flattering leather trousers.

MORE: Amanda Holden has an epic £5k playhouse at her family home

Amanda went for a monochrome look, adding a white shirt, a black sweater vest and a pair of strappy heels - as well as one of her favourite designer handbags, of course.

amanda-outfit

Amanda looked gorgeous in her monochrome look

No doubt the Britain's Got Talent judge was dressed as usual by her loyal stylist Karl Willett - we can't wait to find out where the ensemble is from.

MORE: Amanda Holden's royal-inspired accessory obsession is ours, too

It comes after Amanda, who recently celebrated her 50th birthday, returned to host the radio show after a short break on Monday.

Loading the player...


WATCH: Amanda's best fashion moments

The star embraced a bold colour in her bright yellow dress, which also had us majorly swooning!

READ: Amanda Holden's two gorgeous homes will blow your mind

Sharing her usual strutting Boomerang video on Instagram, she simply wrote: "#Spring is definitely in the air #littlemisssunshine #dress @ted_baker," prompting plenty of similar responses from fans who were loving the look.

asos-leather-leggings

SHOP SIMILAR: Faux leather leggings, £25, ASOS

SHOP NOW

"That dress is perfect," one wrote, with another adding: "Omg I LOVE THAT DRESS ... you look amazing!" A further fan commented: "Love your sunshine dress @noholdenback."

If you're in love with Amanda's satin dress like the rest of her fans, you're in luck - as it's still available to shop from Ted Baker, for £179. More please, Ms Holden!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about amanda holden

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.