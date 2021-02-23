Amanda Kloots added a flirty twist to her latest take on sportswear – and her fans have gone wild for it!

The Talk star looked unbelievable as she posed for a sweet photo with her son, Elvis, in her arms.

MORE: Amanda Kloots reveals the secret to her flawless skin – and it's so simple

Wearing a pleated white mini skirt with black striped trim and a matching sweater with, "Tennis Anyone?" emblazoned across the chest, Amanda gave us major 50s vibes thanks to her fun ensemble and high ponytail.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Kloots' son has the best reaction to homeschooling

Captioning the mother-son snap, Amanda simply wrote: "This is us," followed by a red heart emoji. While many of her followers gushed over her adorable son, others were blown away by her outfit.

"This is the cutest outfit I have ever seen!" exclaimed one fan. A second wrote: "OMG I love this outfit!" A third added: "Obsessed with everything about this [photo]."

MORE: Amanda Kloots's son looks just like late dad Nick Cordero in new photos

Amanda looked amazing in her sportswear-inspired outfit

It was only last week that Amanda had her fans drooling over another one of her outfit choices.

The 38-year-old took to Instagram to share a snapshot ahead of hosting the hit CBS show, and she looked incredible in a long-sleeved Alice and Olive paisley print dress. But it was her thigh-high boots that really caused a stir.

"These boots are made for TALKIN!" she quipped in the caption, referring to her statement Stuart Weitzman suede footwear.

Amanda showcased her amazing thigh-high boots on Instagram

Fans rushed to compliment the mum-of-one on her look, and her feed was quickly filled with flame emojis and love heart eyes.

"Damn girl!" one follower remarked, with a second adding: "Just GORGEOUS!" A third noted: "@stuartweitzman makes the best over the knee suede boots!! You look amazing!"

RELATED: Stars and royals who have tested positive for coronavirus

Amanda lost her husband in 2020

Amanda landed her role as co-host on The Talk at the end of last year, just a few months after the death of her husband, Nick Cordero.

Amanda and Broadway star Nick tied the knot in September 2017 and welcomed their son in 2019. In March the following year, Nick was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

Tragically on 5 July 2020, after 95 days in hospital, he passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA at the age of 41.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.