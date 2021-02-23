Rebel Wilson wows in a figure-flattering LBD you wouldn’t expect

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Give Rebel Wilson’s stylist a medal - and the Pitch Perfect star one too for rocking a look we love every day.

MORE: Rebel Wilson shows off her toned physique in mesh workout look at gym - sends fans into frenzy

Rebel stunned in a Gucci dress at the Beverly Hilton Hotel

Whether the Pitch Perfect star is hitting the gym, enjoying ocean views on a hike, or casually promoting Olly Wellness gummies, she does so with a style statement - and we’re obsessed.

This time Rebel stunned in yet another fab look (thanks to her stylist Elizabeth Stewart) as she stepped out onto a balcony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Tuesday wearing a sleek black Gucci dress that flattered her figure.

The 40-year-old actress palmed the balcony’s railing and struck a pose in the little black dress, which came complete with zip-up detailing, structured shoulders, a ruffled collar, and Gucci’s signature colors wrapping the waist.

RELATED: Rebel Wilson's transformation into Disney villain will leave you speechless

Rebel wore her hair in soft waves for the look and splashed a pink glossy hue on her lips to complete her natural makeup.

While she was hanging out in the hotel room, the Hustle star shared several photos of herself in the dress in her Instastory, revealing a pair of low-key leather pointed loafers that she paired with it. As she strolled around the hotel bathroom she also plamed bottles of Olly Wellness Gummies.

Rebel struck several poses in the bathroom of her hotel room

It’s no secret that Rebel has been putting in major work at the gym, but she revealed a huge secret Monday as she gave fans a glimpse at her hardcore workout with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson.

Rebel stunned per usual wearing a yellow, hooded mesh long-sleeved top paired with black leggings (which had a pop of sheen) and black trainers, as she leaned against a matching yellow wall in between a giant heart and an American flag and threw up peace signs.

Rebel gave fans a glimpse of her workout with Gunnar Peterson

“Normally my workouts with @gunnarfitness are top secret because we talk about way too many personal things but today we got to live Zoom one with the help from our friends at @ollywellness,” Rebel captioned the shot.

MORE: Rebel Wilson zips figure into tight glittery catsuit - and fans react

Gunnar is one of the top fitness gurus around and has been responsible for sculpting the bodies of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Matthew McConaughey, and Hugh Jackman, and more stars.