It’s hard not to swoon over Kelly Ripa’s girl boss style, but as we’ve tuned in to see what she wears on Live With Kelly and Ryan daily, we noticed a major thing.

Kelly is a repeat outfit offender - but in a really good way. The daytime TV host makes a style statement every day, but she often mixes and matches pieces she’s already worn on the show. She pulls off that style hack so well that you probably didn’t even notice it.

Take, for example, the colorful oversized printed silk crepe Etro kaftan she wore on the show Monday as she and Ryan Seacrest took a virtual trip to Miami. Kelly paired the designer kaftan with a pair of dreamy stiletto Gianvito Rossi heels. Fans went wild over the look when a photo of her in it popped up on show’s Instagram.

“Love it,” one follower wrote. “Gorgeous,” another commented. “Lovely, gorgeous Kelly,” another fan chimed in.

It was totally on-brand for Miami’s year-round tropical weather and beach glam vibe, but it wasn’t the first time we spotted her wearing the look.

Kelly also wore that same yellow kaftan, which has since sold out (even with a price tag of $880), on July 8th last year. The story is the same for Kelly’s yellow Gianvitto Rossi heels, which she has rocked several times over the past few years. The mother of three sported the heels all the way back in July 2018 with a yellow silk printed dress and with a flirty floral mini dress in June 2019.

We get why she's worn the kaftan and heels so often - we're a little obsessed with both too, and tracked down Kelly's heels on Farfetch.

The fashionista does this often. Just this year, she’s worn her blue, pink, and leopard-print Gianvito Rossi pumps (it’s clear she has an affinity for the designer’s shoes) with several different looks in the last few weeks alone.

Kelly also brought back a pleated Cedric Charlier blue skirt that fans went crazy over

This is a style hack that we love - and that we rarely see celebrities adopt. Before the pandemic, there was a misconception (and seeming Hollywood style rule) that if you wear something once and are photographed in it, you should never be seen wearing it again in a public setting.

We love that Kelly brings back her favorite staple designer pieces in new ways, from stilettos to skirts, and kaftans. And it’s something we can all incorporate into our daily looks - mixing and matching our favorite pieces to create new outfits.

