Chrissy Teigen’s tie-dye robe is perfect for the pandemic - and it’s less than $100

Chrissy Teigen’s chic tie-dye robe is everything we want in a pandemic robe - and the photo she posted wearing it came with a special surprise.

The Cravings cookbook author popped up in the tie-dye BFFs and Babes Dustdye robe on Instagram Tuesday when she shared a hilarious photo that showed her standing on a staircase with her mother Pepper Teigen.

Fans went wild when they saw Chrissy's mom wearing her outfit

We loved the robe so much that we tracked it down on Etsy, and were thrilled when we saw that it won’t break the bank.

Embroidered Full-Length Dustdye Robe, $99, Etsy

In the snap, Chrissy palms an empty cup and gives a confused look as her mom sits below her wearing the exact outfit that she wore the day before. “She wanted this so badly. please clap [photo] by @yungbludlau,” the model captioned the photo.

Fans went wild when they saw Pepper wearing the outfit - a mesh pink top with a spaghetti strap top underneath paired with a gold satin midi skirt. Chrissy opted for no top underneath when she wore it.

“It's pepper’s world and we just live in it,” one fan wrote. “God I love your mom,” another follower chimed in. “Love this!,” someone else replied. Not only can Pepper fit Chrissy’s clothes, but she looks amazing in the ensemble.

Chrissy wore the same outfit her mom rocked

Chrissy, who is known to share a lighthearted snap with fans, also made them giggle when she tweeted President Joe Biden Tuesday, asking him to unfollow her - after asking him to follow her right after his inauguration. “I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you, it’s me!!!!,” she tweeted.

The cooking aficionado went on to share a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram, captioning it, “a breakup story. need some Ben and Jerry’s.” To her delight not long afterward, the POTUS obliged and unfollowed her.

She went on to post an elated profanity-laded tweet in response and asked her followers whether they had tried Popeye’s cajun fish sandwich. “I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!,” she tweeted.

This is just one more reason why her fans love her.

