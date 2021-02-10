Rebel Wilson zips figure into tight glittery catsuit - and fans react The star has lost over 60lbs

Rebel Wilson took a trip back in time to the 80s on Wednesday - and she looked absolutely dazzling in the process.

The star showed off her incredible weight loss in a tight zip-up catsuit which fans absolutely loved. Rebel wore her hair half up and had added glittery pink lipstick to complete her look.

She simple captioned the shot: "80s" along with heart emojis and a trophy.

Her fans were, as always, full of compliments for her and called her look, "fantastic," and said she was, "a queen".

Rebel has been busy mending her broken heart after her split from boyfriend, Jacob Busch. The star recently announced she was single and launched herself into work and a little fun, to get over him.

Rebel looked sensational in her 80s-inspired jumpsuit

The Pitch Perfect actress threw an epic Super Bowl slumber party inside a luxurious private jet and decorated it with mini American footballs and bunting. There were plenty of cosy looking beds made up for the flight to Florida too.

While there, she met up with her "TV husband," Adam Devine, who she posed for photos with.

Rebel recently split from boyfriend Jacob Busch

The pair have remained close after making both Pitch Perfect and Isn't it Romantic together.

He previously opened up about their bond and said: "We actually have the same agent, and every time I talk to her, she's like, 'We need to get you and Rebel in a movie together where you're love interests...' So, yeah. We're very comfortable with each other."

Rebel hasn't revealed why her relationship with Jacob ended, but appears to be taking her mind off it with her loved ones by her side.

