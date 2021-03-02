Addison Rae sends temperatures soaring in ab-baring bra with waist-length hair The TikTok star looked incredible

Addison Rae sent her fans into a tizzy after sharing some daring new photos on Instagram.

The TikTok star looked sensational as she posed for a photoshoot, displaying her taut stomach and curves.

Wearing a gorgeous pink, cut-out crop top and figure-hugging jeans, Addison also sported straight, waist-length hair and exaggerated gold, drop earrings.

Matching her makeup to her clothes, the internet sensation opted for a wash of pink eyeshadow over her lids and a pink pout.

Captioning the snaps, she simply wrote: "Lucky", and it wasn't long before her followers gushed over her sultry look.

Addison looked amazing in photos shared on Instagram

"You're so gorgeous!" exclaimed one. A second wrote: "This is just wow." A third added: "I love the straight hair look." And a fourth wrote: "You are absolutely unreal!"

Addison, who boasts 36.2 million Instagram followers, was named as the highest-earning TikTok personality by Forbes in August 2020.

The report claimed that she had earned $5million in the year prior from her various endorsement deals and merchandise; she has worked with Reebok, L'Oréal, Hollister and American Eagle among other brands.

Addison is dating fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall

Since October, Addison has been dating fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall. The couple often shared loved-up snaps on social media, and just last week, they posed for a cute photo, cuddling and kissing each other. "My sugarboo, I'm levitating," Addison wrote.

The pair even sparked rumours that they had got engaged after Addison was pictured leaving XIV Karats LTD jewellery store in Beverly Hills in January.

She later uploaded some photos of her wearing a very large, exquisite diamond ring on her left hand. However, fans were quick to surmise that the sparkler could be a promise ring rather than an engagement ring – a trend for numerous TikTok couples!

