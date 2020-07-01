Amanda Holden thrills fans by taking part in TikTok trend with daughters The Britain's Got Talent star is a mum-of-two

Amanda Holden keeps coming up with new ways to keep her family and her fans entertained during lockdown, and her latest idea is the messiest one yet. The Britain's Got Talent star recreated a popular TikTok challenge with her daughters, posting the video to the app as well as to her Instagram page.

The clip showed Amanda standing behind a pillow covered in flour with her two daughters, Hollie, eight, and Lexi, 14, in front of her, directly behind the pillow. As a series of questions played, Amanda dunked one or both of her daughters into the flour depending on who the question best applied to.

Amanda understandably dodged the first question, which was which of her girls was her favourite, and dunked both of her daughters in the flour. Other questions included: "Who's the most annoying?" for which Amanda picked poor Hollie, "Who treats mum and dad like a chauffeur?" (Lexi) "Who has better taste in music?" (Lexi again) and "Who watches the most TV?" (Hollie).

Asked who was the funniest, Amanda chose both her daughters and if the video is any indication, it's clear the whole family has a great sense of humour! The radio presenter and actress captioned the video: "Omg. The clear up after this! Our gorg #girls - who do you think came out best?!"

Amanda shares daughters Lexi and Hollie with her husband Chris Hughes

"Both @noholdenback, love it," commented Pussycat Dolls singer and former Strictly star Ashley Roberts. Amanda's other followers were also quick to express their approval, adding: "Hahaha this is amazing," "OMG hahaha, I cannot choose they are both the best, poor Lexi & Hollie though it's all over their faces & hair," and: "I’m really not that sure what’s going on here but it’s HILARIOUS!"

Meanwhile, another fan gushed: "Best family going." Doting mum Amanda shares her children with her record producer husband Chris Hughes, who she married in 2008.

