Addison Rae opens up about anxiety and crying from stress The star took to Instagram

Addison Rae spoke candidly about being anxious and crying from stress on Tuesday, when she took part in an Instagram Q&A with her followers.

MORE: Steph Curry sparks major fan reaction with rare photos of his three children

Revealing that she was currently feeling "weird" and "anxious", the 20-year-old responded to a fan that asked: "How you feeling right now?" by saying: "Feeling… weird? Anxious? I don't know."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Zookeepers Take Part In Hilarious Tik Tok Challenge

Another social media user then queried: "How do you deal with stress?" to which Addison admitted that she often cries when stressed out, explaining: "Usually cry, listen to music, or write."

RELATED: Addison Rae models vibrant sports bra in stunning photo revealing beauty secret

Addison opened up on Instagram

RELATED: Addison Rae pulls off one of spring's trickiest - and most risque - trends

The social media sensation also made sure to let her fans know that she loves them "so much" and made the surprising reveal that she's a fan of pineapple on pizza!

Addison's candid Q&A comes days after she delighted her Instagram followers with stunning selfie, in which she could be seen wearing a floral crop top, matching cardigan and jeans.

The star spoke candidly

Posing up a storm in the mirror of what appears to be a public bathroom, Addison donned a black facemask, gorgeous silver choker chain and had her hair swept back off her face.

It wasn't long before her fans rushed to the comment section of her post to leave sweet messages.

"Addison you're so gorgeous," said one.

"Love you," added another, with a third saying: "You are amazing."

The star – who is a close friend of Kourtney Kardashian – is known for her bold fashion sense, and in January dropped jaws when she revealed a glimpse of her bright tangerine Alo Yoga Wellness bra as she promoted a new product in her beauty brand Item Beauty on Instagram.

Read more HELLO! US stories here