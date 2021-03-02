We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Kloots is longing for the warm sunny days of summer – and she's already found the perfect outfit!

The Talk star looked unreal in her latest Instagram Stories post, wearing a gorgeous, matching two-piece by Brazilian brand PatBO.

Amanda displayed her endless legs in a pair of high-waisted, spotted, ruffled hem shorts, which she teamed with the matching wrap-style cropped top that features a fringed V-neckline and voluminous puffed sleeves.

Captioning the snap, the TV star wrote: "Can it please be summer already so I can wear this outfit every day! Thank you @patbo for sending me this!"

We imagine Amanda will be rotating her summer looks between her stunning new combo and a dress she recently dubbed "the best ever".

Last month, the mum-of-one was beside herself after discovering 'The Ballet Dress' from online retailer The Great.

Amanda looked incredible in her matching shorts and crop top

It features a beautiful white and navy antique floral pattern, relaxed empire waist, feminine scoop neck and voluminous, bracelet-length sleeves – it even has pockets!

Gushing over her find, Amanda explained: "Ok you guys, so Anna [Kloots] and I have this saying when we find the most perfect dress, we call it a 'dum' dress, meaning the best thing ever.

Tie-Front Top, $375, Linen Shorts, $325, PatBO

"It's a dress that you can put on at any time of day. It can be casual, it can be dressy, you can wear it with sneakers, you can wear it with heels, you can have your hair up, you can have your hair down – it's the best dress and we just call it a 'dum' dress."

She added: "So I'm going to tell you that this dress that I have on today is the best 'dum' dress I think I've ever owned and it's from a company called This is the Great.

Amanda raved about her new 'best dress'

"It's so casual but also fun and cute and comfy – you could even wear it if you were pregnant. I'm telling you this is the best 'dum' dress of all time and I hope you check it out."

Going off Amanda's glowing review, it's not surprising that the $315 frock is now out of stock. But there is a red version available, reduced to $225 from $450 in the sale. You had better be quick though because we predict another sell-out!

