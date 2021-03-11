Holly Willoughby's quirky mini dress sparks fan debate

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby always looks amazing in her This Morning outfits, and Thursday was no exception. The 40-year-old presenter opted for a beautiful Nobody's Child dress to join Phillip Schofield on the show, but her fans were divided over the collar detail.

RELATED: Holly Willoughby makes candid revelation about her children's privacy

The blonde beauty's bargain dress, which is available to shop at M&S, featured a ditsy floral print and a thigh-skimming hemline.

The gorgeous number was given an on-trend twist thanks to a contrasting white Peter Pan collar – and the striking feature sparked a reaction amongst her Instagram followers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's best Dancing on Ice looks revealed

Holly posed backstage in the ITV studios, captioning her snap: "Morning Thursday... talking to @memphisevehewson about @netflixuk hit drama #behindhereyes ... see you on @thismorning at 10am... #hwstyle dress by @nobodyschild."

READ MORE: Holly Willoughby's M&S skinny jeans and tee become a talking point

Her fans were quick to enthuse about how stunning her outfit was, with one penning: "Beautiful dress" and another complimenting her: "Looking particularly beautiful".

Holly's collared dress was a Nobody's Child number

But it was the collar detailing on the frock that fans were divided about. One fan commented: "Love the collar" while another shared: "too short and those collars are so old fashioned".

We're definitely team oversized collar and have been expanding our collection over the past few months. Holly's 'Collared Mini Tea Dress' might just be making its' way into our wardrobes too…

Collared Mini Tea Dress, £42, Nobody's Child at M&S

This isn't the first dress with a statement collar that Holly has worn this week. On Tuesday, the presenter opted for a green L.K. Bennett number with a contrasting black lace collar.

The brand is loved by the Duchess of Cambridge – and we can certainly see Kate wearing this vintage design.

DISCOVER: Holly Willoughby admits she regrets this one thing about her wedding

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.