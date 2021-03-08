Holly Willoughby rocks on-trend silk dress - and Kate Middleton would approve

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby just stepped out in one of the biggest summer trends – a statement collar. Presenting This Morning with co-host Phillip Schofield, the TV star looked stunning in a green floral dress with a contrasting black lace collar.

READ: Holly Willoughby wows in yellow thigh-split dress for Dancing on Ice semi-final

Made of silk, her frock of choice was from L.K. Bennett, a brand loved by the Duchess of Cambridge – and we can certainly see Kate wearing this vintage design.

The Duchess has shown her love for a collared shirt dress with her blue polka-dot dress from Alessandra Rich and her red floral print frock from Beulah London. Meanwhile, her L.K. Bennett deep green 'Mortimer' dress was so popular among royal fans that it sold out after she wore it in December 2018.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby’s most stunning Dancing On Ice looks

Combine the two and you've got Holly's dress! And did we mention it's currently in the sale for £260?

Fans were delighted with her look, with one writing: "Every colour looks amazing on you! Simply gorgeous," and a second adding: "You always have the prettiest dresses."

MORE: Holly Willoughby admits she regrets this one thing about her wedding

SEE: Kate Middleton nails L.K.Bennett fashion all year round

Green silk dress, was £325 now £260, L.K. Bennett

Even when she's not hosting This Morning, Holly still looks glamorous. The TV presenter modelled a pair of stunning velvet shoes on Sunday in the same beautiful green colour.

In the boomerang video taken inside her home, Holly showed off her Olivia Morris at Home slippers, which retail for £245.

Kate Middleton often steps out in L.K. Bennett

Made of leather, the round-toe design was complete with a bow at the front and small wedge heel. They went perfectly with Holly's grey raw hem jeans.

"Sunday Slippers," she simply captioned the video, while a grey and white plaid jacket lay on the floor next to her feet.

The comfortable design will likely be a favourite for the Dancing on Ice star, who previously admitted her choice of footwear was the one thing she regretted about her wedding day in 2007.

Olivia Morris at Home velvet slippers, £245, Farfetch

Holly married TV producer husband Dan Baldwin in a star-studded ceremony at St Michael's Church followed by a romantic wedding reception at Amberley Castle.

Holly – who is now a doting mum to Harry, Belle and Chester – confessed that her skyscraper heels weren't the most practical choice on a wedding special episode of This Morning.

Reminiscing about her big day, she said: "I wanted the massive dress and the towering heels. But I regretted it and I ended up walking around barefoot for the whole day. It was fun, but the hem of my dress is ruined now."

SHOP: 17 spring fashion buys we bet Holly Willoughby will be wearing this season

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.