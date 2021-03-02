We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby embraced colour with her This Morning outfit on Tuesday, and we're officially in love.

The presenter rocked a candy pink hue with the form-fitting pencil skirt, which also featured statement button details.

Sharing her usual outfit photo on Instagram, she wrote: "Think pink! ... see you on @thismorning at 10am... skirt @zara shirt by @boden_clothing."

Holly was pretty in pink in her Zara skirt

Fans were quick to react to the photo, with many commenting on the beautiful colour of the skirt. "Love the skirt. Very pretty colour," one wrote, with another adding: "Pretty in pink!"

A further fan said: "Loving that shade of pink."

Textured skirt, £49.95, Zara

We predict that Holly's midi will fly off the virtual shelves! The Zara skirt costs £49.99 and is already sold out in a number of sizes, so hurry if you want to steal the This Morning star's style.

The TV host's crisp white shirt is available to shop at Boden, too, costing £98 for the luxurious silk buy.

Silk shirt, £98, Boden

Holly certainly seem to be dressing for spring on the show lately, opting for a chic mini skirt on Monday's episode.

"Bore Da! Happy St David's Day... and it's officially the first day of spring... breathe!... See you on @thismorning at 10am. #hwstyle skirt by @andotherstories top by @zara," Holly captioned her photo.

Wearing a beautiful gown for Sunday's Dancing on Ice

When she's not serving up serious style inspiration on the ITV morning show, Holly ups the glamour for her appearances next to Phillip Schofield on Dancing on Ice.

Making a stylish return to the show on Sunday - after the shock decision to cancel last week's show - the presenter wore a red backless gown from British bridal designer Sassi Holford. The pretty dress featured a halter neck with a giant bow and a flattering fitted silhouette.

