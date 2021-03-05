Holly Willoughby's M&S skinny jeans and tee become a talking point

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby's M&S picks are always high on our wish list, but we weren't expected the This Morning presenter's latest look. The 40-year-old mum-of-three stars in a new Mother's Day campaign for Marks & Spencer, and fans can't get over her cool and casual look.

The presenter, who usually favours flirty dresses from brands including Sandro Paris, Maje and Ghost, was styled in a more relaxed look than usual, opting for a band T-shirt and a pair of black skinny jeans.

Holly's high-waisted trousers were teamed with a pair of ankle boots and a classic leather jacket. While we're loving Holly's rock chic makeover, some fans weren't quite as convinced.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby in tears over sweet birthday surprise

Sharing the snaps on Instagram, Holly wrote: "Not long now until Mother’s Day... March 14th. Being a mum is my greatest achievement and yet still my biggest daily challenge to get right. I have the best blueprint of how to be a mother from just being raised by the best mummy in the world... fill them with love... that's what mine did... love you mumma @marksandspencer #mothersday #ad."

Holly's pink Ramones T-shirt instantly became a talking point among fans. One enthused: "Loving The Ramones shirt", while another shared: "The Ramones rock, girl".

Holly looked lovely in her Ramones T-shirt and jeans - but fans were divided

There were plenty more, however, who were bemused by the star's choice of attire, claiming she had probably never even listened to the band. One joked: "As if Holly knows Ramones music" while another sceptical music fan asked: "favourite Ramones album??"

Regardless of Holly's musical taste, you can't deny it's a cute tee. The baby pink top, which also comes in kids' sizes, is just £19.50 and would look perfect with jeans and trainers this spring or styled with an oversized blazer.

Pure Cotton Ramones Slogan T-Shirt, 19.50, Marks & Spencer

To complete the look, we're fans of M&S's 'Magic Shaping High Waisted Skinny Jeans', which sculpt you in all the right places.

Magic Shaping High Waisted Skinny Jeans, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Holly also discussed how her style had changed since becoming a mother to children Harry, Belle and Chester, who she shares with husband Dan Baldwin.

"I think I've become more practical with my style," she explained. "You know when you're running around with the little one and you're bending over, you don't want to flash your bum and pants to the playground!"

