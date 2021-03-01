Holly Willoughby rocks leg-baring mini skirt – fans react

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willougby is already preparing for the warmer weather, as she ditched the tights and opted for bare legs on Monday's installment of This Morning.

The TV presenter, 40, posed for a photo modelling a stunning black mini skirt and matching heels, adding a splash of colour with a bright yellow cardigan – a look put together by stylist Danielle Whiteman.

"Bore Da! Happy St David’s Day... and it’s officially the first day of spring... breathe!... See you on @thismorning at 10am. #hwstyle skirt by @andotherstories top by @zara," Holly captioned the photo.

Thanks to her outfit credits, we've tracked down both items of Holly's outfit – and they're still available to buy online.

Her & Other Stories skirt appears to be the A-line mini which costs £55 and also comes in a checked pattern. The yellow floral cardigan, meanwhile, is a total bargain from Zara, costing just £19.99 – but it's selling out quickly.

Delighted with her summery attire, fans showered Holly with compliments. "Fantastic legs," wrote one.

A second commented: "Very spring-like love it! Xx," while a third remarked: "I thought spring starts 21 March?"

Holly wore an equally beautiful mini skirt last week, but this one was a cute tartan number from one of her most loved labels, Sandro.

The Dancing on Ice presenter kept the rest of her look modest, teaming her statement skirt with an on-trend ruched blouse from & Other Stories.

A-line mini skirt, £55, & Other Stories

When she's not serving up serious style inspiration on the ITV morning show, Holly ups the glamour for her appearances next to Phillip Schofield on Dancing on Ice.

Making a stylish return to the show on Sunday, after the shock decision to cancel last week's show, the blonde beauty wore a red backless gown from British bridal designer Sassi Holford. The pretty dress featured a halter neck with a giant bow and a flattering fitted silhouette.

