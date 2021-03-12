Carol Vorderman's skintight leather catsuit is totally unforgettable

Carol Vorderman just wore one of her most daring looks to date – and fans are obsessed. The 60-year-old star donned a figure-hugging leather catsuit for her appearance on the Six Nations Sin Bin, airing on BBC One on Friday evening, and her Instagram followers couldn't believe their eyes.

The Welsh beauty ensured all eyes were on her in her skintight catsuit, worn tightly belted at the waist to enhance her hourglass curves.

The maths genius paired her zip-up one-piece with a white shirt featuring cute bow detailing at the neck, and set off the look with a pair of heeled ankle boots.

Carol revealed she had undergone a mini hair makeover, home dying her locks a darker, richer shade of brunette. She completed her look with a dark, smokey eyeshadow and swept bronzer over her cheekbones.

Sharing a series of photos from the set, she wrote: "Been doing a few VERY IMPORTANT sums on SIN BIN with @GabbyLogan @gareththomas14 and @GreggAWallaceWatch tomorrow ok @BBCOne Wales or @BBCiPlayer.... Yessssssssss it's a good rugby laugh".

Carol's fans were obsessed with her daring outfit, taking to the comments section to share how amazing she looks.

Carol looked incredible in a leather catsuit

One fan shared: "Have you actually not aged in 20 years got to 40 and just stayed stunning" while another commented: "You look fabulous".

There was one snap in particular that drew extra attention from her fans – a mirror selfie showcasing her leather trousers from behind.

Carol, who famously won the Rear of the Year award in both 2011 and 2014, prompted an influx of comments from fans including "JLo eat your Heart out!" and "Rear of the Year take 2".

The former Countdown star shared a cheeky mirror selfie

The star has been staying fit and active throughout lockdown, revealing that she commits to three gym sessions and 40 miles of walking every week.

She follows an exercise regime put together by her two personal trainers, working out from the comfort of her living room. We could definitely use some of her energy!

