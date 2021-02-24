﻿
Carol Vorderman reveals hilarious home feature in rarely-seen room

The Countdown star's dining space is so unexpected

Bridie Wilkins

Carol Vorderman has unveiled several areas of her home in Bristol recently, but a new post revealed what might be the best feature of all: a human statue holding a mirror.

It was seen behind a selfie of Carol in what appears to be the dining room, and is designed to mimic a woman in a black dress and heels. The mirror it holds, meanwhile, is a white baroque rectangle style.

carol-vorderman-home-2

Carol Vorderman shared a photo from her dining room

There also appears to be a second mirror on the opposite side of the room, where Carol took the image. Other furniture includes a wooden dining table and grey brushed velvet button-back chairs with wooden legs, and an open log fireplace with an exposed brick surround is built into one wall, beneath a flatscreen television mounted above.

Carol shared the snap after the UK's post-lockdown roadmap was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, including 21 June as the date by which life should, essentially, resume normal practice. Countdown star Carol wrote: "Arghh. Have I mentioned that I'm so excited… #June21st #DressHowTheFYouLike."

This isn't the only bold interiors feature we've seen of late, either.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman films inside unexpected dining room

Last week, Carol filmed a clip in what seems to be the same room as she sat at the dining table, and behind her was a large blue painting of a cow within a chandelier.

Carol once lived in Clapton-in-Gordano in North Somerset, before she moved to Bristol with her children. She also has a second home in Pembrokeshire, Wales, but is believed to have been at the former since the first lockdown period in 2020.

carol-vorderman-kitchen-z

Carol Vorderman's kitchen

As well as her dining room, she has made several appearances from the kitchen, which has been designed with a more pared-back aesthetic seen in white walls, a white island with grey stools, and a black range oven.

