Carol Vorderman reveals hilarious home feature in rarely-seen room

Carol Vorderman has unveiled several areas of her home in Bristol recently, but a new post revealed what might be the best feature of all: a human statue holding a mirror.

It was seen behind a selfie of Carol in what appears to be the dining room, and is designed to mimic a woman in a black dress and heels. The mirror it holds, meanwhile, is a white baroque rectangle style.

Carol Vorderman shared a photo from her dining room

There also appears to be a second mirror on the opposite side of the room, where Carol took the image. Other furniture includes a wooden dining table and grey brushed velvet button-back chairs with wooden legs, and an open log fireplace with an exposed brick surround is built into one wall, beneath a flatscreen television mounted above.

Carol shared the snap after the UK's post-lockdown roadmap was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, including 21 June as the date by which life should, essentially, resume normal practice. Countdown star Carol wrote: "Arghh. Have I mentioned that I'm so excited… #June21st #DressHowTheFYouLike."

This isn't the only bold interiors feature we've seen of late, either.

Last week, Carol filmed a clip in what seems to be the same room as she sat at the dining table, and behind her was a large blue painting of a cow within a chandelier.

Carol once lived in Clapton-in-Gordano in North Somerset, before she moved to Bristol with her children. She also has a second home in Pembrokeshire, Wales, but is believed to have been at the former since the first lockdown period in 2020.

Carol Vorderman's kitchen

As well as her dining room, she has made several appearances from the kitchen, which has been designed with a more pared-back aesthetic seen in white walls, a white island with grey stools, and a black range oven.

