Carol Vorderman's fans can't get over home transformation – watch video

Carol Vorderman has unveiled more of her private home than ever before since the pandemic began, and a new video showed how she had transformed her living room into a makeshift gym.

The Countdown and BBC Radio Wales star took to Instagram with the clip and captioned it: "Just finished a weights session with @bright_bristol online obvs (it's building). And the multi gym is in. Go Vorders."

WATCH: Carol Vorderman unveils impressive home gym

As she panned the camera from one side to the other, Carol showed that she has added black rubber tiled flooring to the space, as well as a pink mat, and has invested in everything from free weights to a barbell and even a bench.

Carol's fans were very impressed by what they saw. One commented: "That's some setup Carol!" while another added: "Looks like a great setup, enjoy yourself," and a third agreed: "Amazing gym you have got there Carol." Others concurred with several writing "wow", alongside various shocked emojis.

Carol Vorderman previously shared a photo of her living room

Carol filmed the footage after completing a workout and talked her followers through each piece of equipment: "That was a toughie, squat rack, dumbbells, I make myself laugh… New barbell, waiting for the Olympic plate, in the meantime I'm using this one…"

As the camera finished on the far side of the room, Carol unveiled what she called her "multi gym".

"But… Look at this," she said. "The multi gym is in!"

Carol Vorderman's kitchen

Carol once lived in Clapton-in-Gordano in North Somerset, before moving to Bristol with her children. She also has a second home in Pembrokeshire, Wales, but has been spending the pandemic in Bristol.

Besides her home gym, she has also revealed glimpses of her kitchen and, most recently, her "junk room".

