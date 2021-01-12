Carol Vorderman divides fans with her surprising new food obsession The former Countdown star revealed all on Twitter

Carol Vorderman has certainly raised eyebrows with her latest post on Twitter! The former Countdown star revealed her latest food obsession following the Christmas holidays, and it certainly divided her fans.

Mum-of-two Carol, 60, shared a close-up snapshot of some brussels sprouts in a bowl, seasoned with salt and pepper. She wrote: "Currently eating FOUR BAGS a week… #SproutAddiction. 'Love me, love my sprouts'" along with crying laughing emojis.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman shares special birthday message for young fan

"What do you have them with Carol? Or do you just munch them as a snack?" one follower asked. "Just by themselves," she revealed. "Get baby ones and they are delicious… quite nutty."

A number of Carol's fans confessed to their own sprout obsession, with one telling the star, "I adore sprouts!" and a second advising her to "stick them in a pan with a bit of chorizo and toss them a bit to get covered in the oil… even better!" A third added: "I love them, eat them at least once a week all year long."

Currently eating FOUR BAGS a week.....#SproutAddiction 😁😁

"Love me, love my sprouts" 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/n9GI0FvKS6 — Carol Vorderman 💙 (@carolvorders) January 11, 2021

Carol revealed her new food obsession on Twitter

But others were less than impressed. "I'd rather eat the bags than the sprouts too!" one follower joked, while a second wrote: "Sorry @carolvorders – now you've crossed the line…"

It comes after Carol revealed she once made a major food blunder in front of a TV boss. Speaking on her BBC Radio Wales show at the weekend, she told listeners: "One of the bosses Harry took me to the poshest Japanese restaurant in the whole of the United Kingdom, which is called Nobu.

The former Countdown star once made a major food blunder

"So, I went and I ordered Edamame beans which are like little soya beans and they came like peas in a pod, but I didn't realise.

"And I'm with the boss at ITV, and I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm doing this show and doing that show'. Instead of opening the pod, I put soy sauce all over it and started munching on the entire thing."

Leaving her co-stars stunned, she added with a laugh: "Then you're committed aren't you!"

