Carol Vorderman's bodycon gym gear sparks fan reaction

Carol Vorderman has been putting us all to shame with her daily exercise routine during lockdown. The former Countdown star showed off her envy-inducing physique in a new selfie on Sunday – and fans were blown away by her look.

The 60-year-old presenter showed off her toned figure in a figure-hugging knit and a pair of matching leggings, setting off her sporty attire with running shoes.

Carol opted for radiant makeup, keeping her look fresh and simple and wearing her brunette hair down loose for her walk.

She captioned the snap: "No prizes for guessing what her ladyship is up to today #FootwearClue.... woman obsessed with walking Happy Sunday everyone".

The maths guru's fans couldn't get over her amazing fitness transformation, taking to the comments section to praise her look. One shared: "Carol you look amazing keep up the good" while another joked: "The secret of eternal youth has finally been discovered". A third commented: "You look incredible" while a third said: "I need to get back on it!".

Carole looked incredible in her workout gear

Carol's commitment to smashing her daily step count has certainly been providing us with lockdown motivation.

Sharing a post-workout selfie last month, she wrote: "I've found an 'ab'! Actually getting stronger and weights at my age helps everything inside… and I LOVE IT." The mum-of-two was quickly applauded by her followers, who begged the star to share her workout regime.

The 60-year-old presenter is on a fitness mission

In response to one fan, Carol revealed: "It's a programme which my trainers (they live together) Gus and Geeta have put together to get me through lockdown and back into the gym with them once lockdown is over. I'll ask them if I can tweet it once I've finished the first stage? Xxxx."

She further revealed to another fan that she commits to three gym sessions and 40 miles of walking every week. We could definitely use some of her energy!