Carol Vorderman causes a stir in skin-tight leather trousers The famous presenter took to Twitter

Carol Vorderman looked fierce on Saturday when she wore a pair of skin-tight black leather trousers to work.

Revealing on Twitter that she was off for a shift at BBC Radio Wales, the former Countdown star wrote: "Just realised I look more like an All Black today.....lols...off to work...tune in @bbcradiowales. I'm on from 1130 with @natsus and the amazing Gabrielle."

Fans rushed to the comment section to compliment Carol's show-stopping get-up."

"You are stunning," gushed one.

"You look amazing Carol," added another, with a third echoing: "You always look fantastic."

Clearly a fan of the leather look, Carol wowed again on Sunday when she shared a throwback photo from a Wales vs Ireland rugby match in 2018 – and could once again be seen sporting a tight pair of black bottoms.

Carol looked gorgeous

The star, who was very close to her Welsh mum, looked thrilled in the snap as she posed in the stands with her arms in the air.

The 60-year-old showed off her stunning figure in the throwback photo, helped by the body-con outfit she wore.

The maths whiz rocked her tight black leather trousers with heels and a black top with red sleeves.

The mum-of-two's hair was kept loose and wavy and she wore natural makeup.

Days before throwing it back to 2018, Carol looked gorgeous when she appeared on TV with a heartfelt message.

Making an appearance on Good Morning Britain, the presenter paid tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore, and she looked the picture of elegance in an embellished top.

Carol teamed her sparkly top with fresh and glowing makeup and wore her long brunette hair in a smooth, straight style.

