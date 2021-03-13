Tess Daly is longing for the days when we can travel again – aren't we all? – and to get her in the mood, she shared a gorgeous throwback snap of herself in a white bikini.

The Strictly Come Dancing host looked sensational posing on a white sandy beach in the Maldives, wearing a beautiful bikini top and a pair of patterned shorts.

MORE: Tess Daly shares insight into marriage and parenting with husband Vernon Kay

In the photo, Tess is standing with her arms wide open as she smiles widely with her eyes closed, soaking up the sun's rays.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly's 5 style lessons

The snap is a throwback from when Tess visited the tropical paradise with her family, including husband Vernon Kay and their daughters Phoebe, 16, and Amber, 11, to celebrate her 50th birthday in 2019.

But there was another reason for Tess to treat her fans to a glimpse of her toned figure.

The TV star has been working hard on her own swimwear line, Naia Beachwear, for the last 12 months, and it will finally have its big reveal on 15 March.

Exclusive: Tess Daly details secret wedding vow renewal story for the first time

MORE: Vernon Kay and Tess Daly enjoy sweet date night after I'm A Celebrity stint

Tess highlighted her toned figure in this throwback photo

Captioning the photo, Tess wrote: "Remembering the joy of travelling somewhere so beautiful. The Maldives is one of the places that inspired our new @naia_beach beachwear collection.

"I’m so proud of what me and my longtime friend @gayle_x_ have created over the past year and so glad to finally share it with you on March 15th when we launch."

Tess will launch her new beachwear line on 15 March

She added: "It’s a collection that was thoughtfully and passionately designed by women for women and we hope you feel beautiful in every piece."

Tess's fans were thrilled with the news and very complimentary over her breathtaking snap. "Exciting. Can't wait!" exclaimed one. "You look stunning, Tess," said another. A third added: "Such a beautiful lady."

The 51-year-old's beachwear will include swimsuits, beach fashion and bikinis, all of which will feature the brand's "signature gold NAIA trims".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.