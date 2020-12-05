Strictly's Tess Daly drops jaws in £1,280 black midi dress The BBC presenter looked every inch the starlet

Tess Daly's fashion credentials were on full show yet again during Saturday's installment of Strictly Come Dancing, when she stormed the stage alongside co-host Claudia Winkleman in a striking black dress. The design appears to be the Alessandra Rich Strapless wool-blend crepe midi dress in black, which retails for £1,280 but is currently reduced to £770.00.

Pairing her dress with strappy gold heels, Tess wore her hair long and straight and completed her look with flawless makeup.

Tess's outfits continue to floor fans week after week, but nothing quite compares to the show-stopping lilac dress she wore on last week's show.

Purple in colour and covered in sequins, Tess' frock boasted a one-shouldered long sleeve with a sophisticated slit in the skirt, and she topped off her striking outfit by adding glitzy silver shoes.

Tess looked stunning in her statement dress

Stylist James Yardley, the mastermind behind Tess' outfits, certainly let her gorgeous gown do all the talking with a look that ensured all eyes were on her.

Tess often opts for dresses and jumpsuits in bright colours, including her show-stopping red gown for Movie Week, but she has been keeping it simple over the past few weeks in black numbers.

Tess wowed in lilac last week

She's also taken to the Strictly stage in a strapless Suzanne Neville frock that featured a sprinkling of delicate sequins and two daring sheer panels, which James said was a nod to Blackpool.

Tess even brought a touch of winter glam with her velvet turtleneck gown by Alexandre Vauthier with a daring thigh-high split and crystal embellishments.

One thing's for sure, we can't wait to see what Tess and James pull out of the bag for the popular BBC show's final…

