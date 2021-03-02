Tess Daly shares insight into marriage and parenting with husband Vernon Kay The TV couple are parents to two daughters

Tess Daly has once again given her fans a rare insight into her marriage with husband Vernon Kay.

After spending a year in lockdown together with their two daughters, the couple were forced apart when Vernon signed up to appear in the latest series of I'm A Celebrity, which was filmed in Wales due to coronavirus restrictions.

Exclusive: Tess Daly details secret wedding vow renewal story for the first time

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly's emotional reaction to Vernon Kay reaching the I'm A Celebrity final

During a new interview with Women's Health for their April issue, the Strictly Come Dancing host touched upon the challenges she faced when her husband was away for the ITV series.

Exclusive: Tess Daly makes heartbreaking confession about filming Strictly in lockdown

MORE: Vernon Kay and Tess Daly enjoy sweet date night after I'm A Celebrity stint

"The printer, the dishwasher, the dryer [all broke] – basically everything you need when solo parenting," she said. "I was like, 'Okay, Vern, I really do need you around the house'… we're soulmates, me and Vernon. It's been a ride. And I love him more than ever."

Tess talks about marriage and parenting credit: Pete Pedonomou/Women's Health UK

Tess, however, was busy filming Strictly. "I loved it [Strictly] more than ever. Of course, it was frustrating that you couldn't hug people," the host stated.

MORE: Inside Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's kitchen

"If someone's in tears or they're leaving the show, it's hard not being able to physically reach out. But Strictly is such a celebratory, feel-good show, full of warmth and sparkle and joy, I felt lucky to be a part of something that people were appreciating on a whole other level because they were stuck at home."

The TV star features in April's Women's Health credit: Pete Pedonomou/Women's Health UK

Tess and Vernon, who tied the knot in 2003, are doting parents to two young daughters; Phoebe, 16, and 11-year-old Amber. Opening up about their daughters, Tess admitted she works hard in instilling a work ethic and inspiring her girls through 'strong' women like Oprah Winfrey.

"I've made a point throughout my girls' lives of reading them bedtime stories about strong, innovating women, whether it's Oprah Winfrey or Frida Kahlo," she added. "It's quite a feminist house, really...we've instilled a work ethic and they take nothing for granted, but I teach them that women can do anything, because they can."

Read the full Tess Daly interview in the April issue of Women’s Health UK, on sale from 3 March.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.