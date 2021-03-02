﻿
tess-daly-womens-health

Tess Daly shares insight into marriage and parenting with husband Vernon Kay

The TV couple are parents to two daughters

Sharnaz Shahid

Tess Daly has once again given her fans a rare insight into her marriage with husband Vernon Kay.

After spending a year in lockdown together with their two daughters, the couple were forced apart when Vernon signed up to appear in the latest series of I'm A Celebrity, which was filmed in Wales due to coronavirus restrictions.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly's emotional reaction to Vernon Kay reaching the I'm A Celebrity final

During a new interview with Women's Health for their April issue, the Strictly Come Dancing host touched upon the challenges she faced when her husband was away for the ITV series.

"The printer, the dishwasher, the dryer [all broke] – basically everything you need when solo parenting," she said. "I was like, 'Okay, Vern, I really do need you around the house'… we're soulmates, me and Vernon. It's been a ride. And I love him more than ever."

tess-daly-standing

Tess talks about marriage and parenting credit: Pete Pedonomou/Women's Health UK

Tess, however, was busy filming Strictly. "I loved it [Strictly] more than ever. Of course, it was frustrating that you couldn't hug people," the host stated.

"If someone's in tears or they're leaving the show, it's hard not being able to physically reach out. But Strictly is such a celebratory, feel-good show, full of warmth and sparkle and joy, I felt lucky to be a part of something that people were appreciating on a whole other level because they were stuck at home."

tess-daly-womens-health-cover

The TV star features in April's Women's Health credit: Pete Pedonomou/Women's Health UK

Tess and Vernon, who tied the knot in 2003, are doting parents to two young daughters; Phoebe, 16, and 11-year-old Amber. Opening up about their daughters, Tess admitted she works hard in instilling a work ethic and inspiring her girls through 'strong' women like Oprah Winfrey.

"I've made a point throughout my girls' lives of reading them bedtime stories about strong, innovating women, whether it's Oprah Winfrey or Frida Kahlo," she added. "It's quite a feminist house, really...we've instilled a work ethic and they take nothing for granted, but I teach them that women can do anything, because they can."

Read the full Tess Daly interview in the April issue of Women’s Health UK, on sale from 3 March.

