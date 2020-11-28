Strictly's Tess Daly surprises viewers in bold sequinned lilac dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With just days to go until December, we're officially starting to get into the Christmas spirit – it's hard not to when you catch a glimpse of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's Strictly Come Dancing outfits!

Presenter Tess, who is married to I'm A Celebrity star Vernon Kay, stunned viewers as she stepped onto the stage for week six of the competition, wearing a beautiful lilac sequinned dress.

The frock featured a one-shouldered long sleeve with a sophisticated slit in the skirt, and she finished it off by adding glitzy silver shoes. Stylist James Yardley, the mastermind behind Tess' outfits, let her gorgeous gown do all the talking with a look that ensured all eyes were on her.

Beauty wise, the 51-year-old opted for natural makeup and wore her blonde hair loose around her shoulders.

Tess often opts for dresses and jumpsuits in bright colours, including her show-stopping red gown for Movie Week, but she has been keeping it simple over the past few weeks in black numbers.

Tess dazzled in the gorgeous gown

Last week, her strapless Suzanne Neville frock featured a sprinkling of delicate sequins and two daring sheer panels, which James said was a nod to Blackpool.

Meanwhile, she also brought a touch of winter glam with her velvet turtleneck gown by Alexandre Vauthier with a daring thigh-high split and crystal embellishments.

The Strictly host has been watching her husband Vernon Kay on I'm A Celebrity

When she's not chatting to Strictly contestants such as Maisie Smith and Bill Bailey, Tess also manages to keep updated with her husband's antics on I'm A Celebrity. Following Blackpool week, she shared a photo on her Instagram Stories which showed her dressed in a black personalised satin robe backstage as she ate dinner while watching the ITV show.

"From one show to another @imacelebrity @vernonkay," Tess captioned the snap. It's clear she couldn't wait to cheer Vernon on!

