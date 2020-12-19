Tess Daly's final Strictly look is everything we were hoping for

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly saved the best until last, serving up some serious glamour for Saturday night's grand final. The 51-year-old presenter looked incredible when she emerged in a sequinned dress, joining Claudia Winkleman for the action-packed conclusion to a magical series.

Tess wowed BBC viewers in a custom Suzanne Neville frock, co-designed by her stylist James Yardley, as she introduced the final four celebrities battling it out for the Glitterball trophy – Bill Bailey, Maisie Smith, HRVY and Jamie Laing.

Her flattering asymmetrical dress boasted a daring thigh-split and one-shoulder detailing. She accessorised with Sophia Webster heels and Jennifer Fisher earrings.

Captioning a photo she shared to Instagram ahead of the show, Tess wrote: "On another tough night, I hope tonight’s finale dancers will bring a little joy to your TV screens. Sending you and your loved ones health and happiness."

Tess' style has been nothing short of stunning throughout the 2020 series, giving us serious style inspiration week after week.

Tess looked stunning in her sequinned dress

For last weekend's semi-finals, the statuesque blonde, who is dressed by stylist James Yardley, wowed in a bright pink Alexandre Vaulthier dress.

James finished off Tess' look with Jennifer Fisher jewellery and bespoke shoes by Gina.

The presenter's most memorable outfit of the series until now, however, might just have to be her scarlet thigh-split gown for Movie Week - which was the perfect choice for that old Hollywood feel. How stunning was Tess' Suzanne Neville gown?

Tess wowed in a pink Alexandre Vaulthier dress for the semi-finals

Another standout look was her purple sequinned number for Blackpool week, which stylist James revealed was a nod to the party city.

Tess previously admitted she likes to surprise viewers with a pop of colour where possible, adding that comfort is key when it comes to her Strictly wardrobe.

Another favourite was Tess' Movie Week look

She said: "That's really important to me in my job, because there is an expectation of glamour working on a show like Strictly.

"Truthfully, I'm usually running in heels between takes throughout the two hours of the show, so I can't wear dresses too long or too tight."

We'll be missing the glitz and glamour of Tess and Claudia's wardrobes next weekend, that's for sure. Here's to another fabulous series.

