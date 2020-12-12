Strictly's Tess Daly dazzles in a bright pink dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Tess Daly knocked it out of the park with another gorgeous outfit on Saturday! The Strictly Come Dancing star looked incredible when she emerged in an attention-grabbing pink gown to host the semi-finals alongside Claudia Winkleman.

The 51-year-old star wowed in a stunning pink number from Alexandre Vaulthier.

Earlier in the day, Tess gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes tour of Strictly. As she showed off her immaculate dressing room fans could see a rail of beautiful dresses and show-stopping outfits and she pointed out that she would be wearing the pink one later on that evening.

She panned the camera down to show off strappy pink heels, perfectly matching her vibrant dress.

The gorgeous dress featured a plunging V-neck and wrap detailing around the waist and stylist James Yardley finished off Tess' look with Jennifer Fisher jewellery and bespoke shoes by Gina.

The designer has a range of gowns in similar cuts and here's one in stunning yellow:

Crystal stretch gown, £4,795 Alexandre Vauthier

We're not surprised she chose such a show-stopping look to front the show's 2020 semi-final - though she's wowed us with her outfits throughout this year's run.

She stunned in an ultra-glam bodycon midi dress for Musicals week, rocking an Alessandra Rich design which featured a bold collar neckline and button-up details. And for the results show, it was a stunning Amanda Wakely jumpsuit.

Tess' purple sequinned dress was a fan favourite look

Tess has mainly opted for black and white outfits for the shows, but she surprised in a purple sequinned number for Blackpool week, which her stylist James Yardley revealed was a nod to the party city.

The presenter's most memorable outfit of the series so far, however, might just have to be her bold red gown for Movie Week - which was the perfect look for that old Hollywood feel. How stunning was Tess' Suzanne Neville gown?

Busy Tess might be hosting one of the biggest shows on TV in the run-up to Christmas, but of course she's a doting mum to her two daughters, Phoebe, 16, and Amber, 11, too.

Her Movie Week look was a total showstopper

She recently opened up about her family life, and revealed that she thinks her eldest, Phoebe, might have potential to be a model in the future.

Tess, who worked as a model before finding fame as a TV presenter, was asked on Frankie Bridge’s podcast Open Mind whether she would ever let Phoebe and Amber go into modelling.

Tess admitted her daughter Phoebe, 16, could be a model

She replied: "Phoebe is an inch taller than me and she's gorgeous. I said to her, 'You know, you could go and meet my old modelling agents.'

"She said, 'Mum I don't want to do that, I want to be a businesswoman or an actress.'"

Tess then added: "If they ever did want to model, I wouldn't stop them. But I would accompany them as much as I could. I would hand hold them through the process."

