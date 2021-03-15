Amanda Holden rocks flirty racing jumpsuit in sassy new video

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden was back with a bang on Monday, rocking a racing look for a fun new project!

Revealing that part of the Global studios had been transformed into a race track, Amanda gamely had a go on a go kart - in her jumpsuit and Christian Louboutin heels, of course.

She captioned her video: "I learnt from the best @davidcoulthardf1! Converted our @thisisheart boardroom into a race track for @moneysupermkt."

WATCH: Amanda rocks her racing jumpsuit

As usual, fans were quick to react to the cheeky clip, with many responding with laughing emojis.

Another fan added: "Oh do you have to look stunning in everything?" while another simply said: "ICON."

Amanda wore her Louboutins on the race course!

Amanda also shared a shot of her outfit on her Instagram Story, joking about her high heels: "Not the greatest footwear for the race track."

Over the weekend, the star also shared some other gorgeous outfit snaps - one dressed up, one dressed down! On Saturday, she rocked a pair of Misspap thigh-high boots and a button-up shirt in a photo from her You magazine shoot.

"These boots are (not) made for walking ... in the country. Photo by @christianvermaak @youmagazine," she captioned the gorgeous photo.

Famous friends and fans quickly reacted to the post, with Heart Radio co-star Ashley Roberts commenting: "Yes sister!!!" while Strictly's Oti Mabuse wrote: "Just chilling, looking like a snack."

Posing in her DKNY running set

Earlier that day, Amanda had given fans another glimpse into her workout wardrobe - wearing a gorgeous two-piece set from DKNY in an Instagram Stories photo. Accessorising with grey patterned trainers and a navy Addidas cap, the mum-of-two looked effortlessly glam on her morning run.

She simply wrote: ""#Run = Pancakes for brekkie." Now that's a fitness routine we can get on board with...