Amanda Holden rocks flirty racing jumpsuit in sassy new video

Fiona Ward
Amanda Holden looked incredible in her zip-up racing jumpsuit on Monday as she hopped in a go kart at the Heart Radio studios! See her flirty look
Amanda Holden was back with a bang on Monday, rocking a racing look for a fun new project!
Revealing that part of the Global studios had been transformed into a race track, Amanda gamely had a go on a go kart - in her jumpsuit and Christian Louboutin heels, of course.
She captioned her video: "I learnt from the best @davidcoulthardf1! Converted our @thisisheart boardroom into a race track for @moneysupermkt."
As usual, fans were quick to react to the cheeky clip, with many responding with laughing emojis.
Another fan added: "Oh do you have to look stunning in everything?" while another simply said: "ICON."
Amanda wore her Louboutins on the race course!
Amanda also shared a shot of her outfit on her Instagram Story, joking about her high heels: "Not the greatest footwear for the race track."
Over the weekend, the star also shared some other gorgeous outfit snaps - one dressed up, one dressed down! On Saturday, she rocked a pair of Misspap thigh-high boots and a button-up shirt in a photo from her You magazine shoot.
"These boots are (not) made for walking ... in the country. Photo by @christianvermaak @youmagazine," she captioned the gorgeous photo.
Famous friends and fans quickly reacted to the post, with Heart Radio co-star Ashley Roberts commenting: "Yes sister!!!" while Strictly's Oti Mabuse wrote: "Just chilling, looking like a snack."
Posing in her DKNY running set
Earlier that day, Amanda had given fans another glimpse into her workout wardrobe - wearing a gorgeous two-piece set from DKNY in an Instagram Stories photo. Accessorising with grey patterned trainers and a navy Addidas cap, the mum-of-two looked effortlessly glam on her morning run.
She simply wrote: ""#Run = Pancakes for brekkie." Now that's a fitness routine we can get on board with...