Amanda Holden rocks chic hair change and Dannii Minogue's fashion collection

Amanda Holden was back in her skinny jeans on Friday, rocking a T-shirt from Dannii Minogue's petite fashion collection with QVC UK.

The star revealed that she had embraced her natural hair texture, too, telling fans: "Left my hair to dry naturally last night. It's normally my #holiday #hair... bring back the 80s... #tshirt by the fab @danniiminogue who has a great new range over [at] @qvcuk."

Fans were quick to compliment Amanda on her look, as well as Dannii herself, who quickly replied: "This is seriously hot."

Amanda looked gorgeous in her T-shirt and jeans

Another follower replied: "Love your hair," and another said: "Love it!! Maybe you just got that holiday vibe."

The 'Love and Kisses' slogan top from Dannii's newly released Petites collection pays ode to her hit 90s song and her love of the disco era. Costing £32.50, it's available in black and white and is selling fast!

WATCH: Amanda Holden turns 50: her best fashion moments

She told HELLO! during an exclusive interview in February: "I didn’t know I was petite for so many years. I always thought there was something wrong with me because nothing from a shop ever fitted and I always had to alter my clothes. Now I know that petite clothes have to be designed from completely different patterns."

T-shirt, £32.50, qvcuk.com

Amanda is known to be a huge fan of the Minogue sisters, and even received a message from Kylie Minogue on her 50th birthday in February. She also revealed that she had been gifted a bottle of rosé wine from the famous singer, and documented herself trying it on her Instagram page!

"Ages ago, my BFF Kylie Minogue gave me a gorgeous bottle of rosé," she told fans. "I said I would save it for a special occasion, and I meant to drink it on my 50th birthday, but I never got round to it - and today's Thursday, it's still a special occasion!" she joked.

