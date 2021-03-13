Amanda Holden wows in chic sports bra and matching leggings

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden is big on fitness and she's been working up a sweat during lockdown. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Britain's Got Talent star shared a snap of her chic new workout set from DKNY – and fans are swooning. Showing off her super-toned figure in a grey mesh sports bra and matching leggings, Amanda wrote: "#Run = Pancakes for brekkie."

Accessorising with grey patterned trainers and a navy Addidas cap, the mum-of-two looked effortlessly glam on her morning run.

Amanda shared a photo of her workout set on Instagram

Obsessed with her latest look? While Amanda's exact style seems to have sold out, we've found a similar set in black.

Priced at £45, this seamless bra is wire-free and features an elasticated underband. Tailored for a bodycon and figure-hugging fit, the mesh panels add a cool and contemporary twist.

DKNY Mesh Bralette, £45, ASOS

We're obsessed with these taped leggings which retail at £63. A figure-flattering pair thanks to their high and elasticated waist, the branded side taping will pull the whole look together.

DKNY 7/8 Logo Taped Leggings, £63, ASOS

As well as running, Amanda has been cycling and trying out HIIT workouts from home. She's also been busy making TikTok dancing videos with her daughters, Lexi and Hollie, as well as trying her hand at gymnastics.

Over the years fans have been eager to learn Amanda's health and fitness secrets and while she maintains her figure with a daily fitness regime, the star also makes sure to treat herself.

Speaking to Mail Online, she said:

"You have to enjoy life. I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn't make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don't diet."

"I practise a form of yoga, which is more to do with breath control and strength than getting sweaty, and I run every morning, but I love a glass of wine and going out," she told the publication.

