Amanda Holden means business in her tailored & Other Stories trousers

It's another day, another outfit for Amanda Holden, who looked incredible in a pastel look on Thursday morning!

The star, who was at Global studios hosting the Heart Radio breakfast show as usual, rocked a pair of tailored, high-waisted trousers and a square-neck knit from & Other Stories - we're officially in love.

After sharing a video doing her usual strut for the camera, no doubt Amanda was inundated with comments from fans on the outfit, which she finished with a Zara neck scarf and patent black heels.

WATCH: Amanda wows in & Other Stories pastels

The Britain's Got Talent judge's chic trousers are the 'Straight High Waist' pair from the Scandinavian high street brand, which cost £75.

Straight leg trousers, £75, & Other Stories

Amanda's fine knit is the 'Long Sleeve Tubular Neck Sweater', £55, made in a pretty mint green shade. Both pieces are still in stock - but perhaps not for long - since Ms Holden's picks always fly off the virtual shelves.

It comes after the star sent an important message with her outfit on Wednesday, championing HIV charity the Terrence Higgins Trust with her 'La' T-shirt, which was inspired by the Channel 4 drama It's A Sin.

Sweater, £55, & Other Stories

Sharing a video as she did her jazz hands on the stairs, Amanda wrote: "#morning... #la tee @philipnormal all proceeds to @thtorguk #itsasin."

Amanda joins the likes of Dermot O'Leary, Ian Watkins and the show's star Nathaniel Curtis in championing the T-shirts, which have raised over £300,000 for the cause.

Wearing her 'La' tee

The mum-of-two always wows us with her outfits, and has been rocking some summery looks this week. On Monday, she shared a gorgeous midi dress on her Instagram Stories as she posed up against a faux foliage wall from her new QVC interiors range.

And on Tuesday morning, Amanda rocked up at the Heart Breakfast studios in the cutest houndstooth twinset.

