Amanda Holden stunned fans with a new photo that showed her modelling a very bold outfit, including thigh-high satin boots.

The Britain's Got Talent star's snap, taken by Christian Vermaak for You Magazine, showed her sitting on a decked patio as she rested her feet on the glass doors, displaying her toned legs in pale blue heeled boots from Misspap.

She paired her footwear with a matching pastel shirt and knickers – an outfit thought up by her loyal stylist Karl Willet – and wore her blonde hair in silky curls.

And we have great news for fans of Amanda's boots – they're currently in the sale for £25, down from £50! The black versions have almost entirely sold out, so we predict it won't be long before the blue ones follow suit.

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts in pretty pastels on Heart Radio

Amanda joked in her Instagram caption: "These boots are (not) made for walking ... in the country. Photo by @christianvermaak @youmagazine."

Famous friends and fans quickly reacted to the photo, with Heart Radio co-star Ashley Roberts commenting: "Yes sister!!!" while Strictly's Oti Mabuse wrote: "Just chilling, looking like a snack."

The Heart Radio star modelled a very bold outfit. Photo: Christian Vermaak

Another follower added: "Absolutely stunning!!!!!!" while a fourth remarked: "Flaming heck. I’m only 3 years off 50. You are my girl crush."

On Sunday, Amanda rocked another show-stopping outfit as she posed with her two daughters for a Mother's Day post.

Satin boots, were £50 now £25, Misspap

Dressed in a floral dress with a plunging neckline and puff sleeves, the doting mum-of-two smiled for the camera with Hollie and Lexi on either side.

"Happy Mother’s Day! So grateful for my two gorgeous girls who woke me up with a coffee and marmalade on toast this morning. Thinking of those of you who have lost a mum or the hope of being one and sending my love," she wrote.

The sweet family photo prompted fans to comment: "You and your girls are beautiful," and: "Wow! Your girls are absolutely beautiful. Perfect little faces. But not surprising with such a beautiful mummy."

