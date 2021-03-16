We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan has done it again! The star looked incredible in her latest Instagram snap, which showed her rocking a pair of flared jeans that made her legs look endless.

Down-to-earth Michelle revealed in the caption that she was glad of the camera angle for making her look so tall, but either way, she was inundated with comments on how gorgeous she looked.

"'Behind the scenes'... Aka Emily on the floor trying to add on some height to those legs," she captioned the snap.

WATCH: Mark Wright films inside brand new home with Michelle Keegan

Her followers quickly reacted with sweet compliments, with one writing: "Obsessed with this look," and another adding: "Double denim is a LOOK." A further fan wrote: "Legs for days!"

Many asked Michelle where her ultra-flattering jeans were from, but her lips remained sealed. It's not known what the photoshoot was for, though it could potentially be a new launch to her popular Very.co.uk clothing range.

If you want to shop a similar look, Mango stock a gorgeous pair for £35.99, and Urban Outfitters' popular version is currently £40 in the sale.

Flared jeans, £35, Mango

The actress always has fans swooning over her Instagram snaps, and she's also been sharing plenty of behind-the-scenes shots from her work on the upcoming third series of Brassic.

Flared jeans, £40, Urban Outfitters

Michelle looked ultra-gorgeous in her most recent shot, wearing a pair of thigh-high boots and a leopard print mini dress. She captioned the snap: "Night shoots with these beauts."

Some fans may also have noticed that she appeared to be sporting extra-long hair! Styled in a half-up look with natural waves, her famous locks appeared to almost reach past her waist - though it's not known whether she was wearing extensions as part of her role as Erin in the series.

