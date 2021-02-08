Michelle Keegan's fans are in love with her elegant snow day outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan enjoyed a walk in the snow near her home in Epping, Essex at the weekend, and we're loving her luxe-yet-cosy look.

The star wrapped up warm in her quilted ASOS puffer coat, adding black accessories with a large knitted scarf and baker boy hat.

She shared a gorgeous selfie on her Instagram Story, and also added a candid countryside shot to her main page, simply captioning it: "Snowy Sundays".

Michelle kept warm in a scarf and baker boy hat

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to react to the photo, with plenty swooning over her neutral look. "When you get bored of that coat, I have a home for it," one joked, with another adding: "I loveee this coat!!"

WATCH: Michelle shares rare video inside her plush bedroom

Sadly, Michelle's fan-loved ASOS coat is already sold out - though you can shop a similar style at Missguided for £38.25.

You can get the look of her chic baker boy hat at ASOS or Oliver Bonas, meanwhile - we've spotted a couple of styles that look very similar.

Fans are in love with Michelle's ASOS coat

The Brassic actress has been working hard filming the third series of the popular Sky show, and has been sharing some snaps behind-the-scenes.

In January, she struck a cheeky pose on set with her legs up on a desk as she pretended to take an important phone call, looking ultra glamorous in a fitted black outfit.

Quilted coat, £38.25, Missguided

Baker boy hat, £16, ASOS

Michelle has been enjoying the snow, but she clearly misses the sunshine, too - since she's been sharing lots of holiday throwback photos with her fans.

Sharing a throwback from her Barbados holiday

Posting a snap from her Barbados trip in January 2020, the star looked beautiful in a printed silk slip dress - which was actually a nightie from Ted Baker.

Michelle previously shared another shot of the dress back in March 2020, joking: "The night I went out in a nightie...now I'm wearing nightwear all day everyday!"

