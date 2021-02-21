﻿
michelle-keegan

Michelle Keegan wows in fitted trousers in new bedroom selfie

The actress has nailed her lockdown wardrobe

Nichola Murphy

If only we looked as good as Michelle Keegan does in lockdown! The Brassic actress sported a stunning black tracksuit as she lounged around at home over the weekend – and her outfit is still available to buy online.

Posing in her bedroom mirror as she flicked her long ponytail over her shoulder, Michelle modelled a chic textured hoodie and matching fitted joggers. Both items are from her collection with Very.co.uk and retail for £25 and £22 respectively. 

With a ribbed textured design, elasticated waist and cuffed ankles, the trousers are not only stylish but would also make an ultra-comfortable addition to your working from home wardrobe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan models her new Very range

Take style inspiration from Michelle and pair the co-ord with a pair of contrasting white trainers and a black cap. The 33-year-old kept her beauty look simple, styling her hair into a high ponytail and wearing minimal makeup.

This is just one of the lovely new loungewear options in her latest launch for Very.co.uk, which will no doubt be a hit with her fans.

michelle-outfit

Michelle Keegan textured co-ord, hoodie £25, trousers £22, Very

True to form, the actress has added her glamorous edge to the pieces, with flattering V-neck bodysuits, fitted leggings and a voluminous padded puffer coat – many of which she has sported during dog walks recently. 

"Mum, does this come in my size? New launch over on @veryuk," she captioned an Instagram snap as she cuddled her dog on the stairs in a grey loungewear set.

michelle-keegan-dogs-hallway

The Brassic actress often models cosy outfits from her Very range

Friends and fans quickly reacted to her photo, including husband Mark Wright who simply posted a heart-eyes emoji, while Michelle's mother-in-law Carol Wright added: "Love this."

However, some followers were all too fixated on the large ominous black shape in the background which they thought was a huge spider.

One of Michelle's loyal fans rushed to the comments section to say: "Thought that was a bloody massive spider on your wall for a second." Another added: "Me too! Had to double take!" and a third admitted: "I had to zoom in to check!"

