We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If only we looked as good as Michelle Keegan does in lockdown! The Brassic actress sported a stunning black tracksuit as she lounged around at home over the weekend – and her outfit is still available to buy online.

RELATED: Michelle Keegan's engagement ring cost more than average house deposit

Posing in her bedroom mirror as she flicked her long ponytail over her shoulder, Michelle modelled a chic textured hoodie and matching fitted joggers. Both items are from her collection with Very.co.uk and retail for £25 and £22 respectively.

With a ribbed textured design, elasticated waist and cuffed ankles, the trousers are not only stylish but would also make an ultra-comfortable addition to your working from home wardrobe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan models her new Very range

Take style inspiration from Michelle and pair the co-ord with a pair of contrasting white trainers and a black cap. The 33-year-old kept her beauty look simple, styling her hair into a high ponytail and wearing minimal makeup.

SHOP: 10 things we bet Holly Willoughby will be wearing this spring

MORE: Michelle Keegan shows off chiselled abs in workout outfit

This is just one of the lovely new loungewear options in her latest launch for Very.co.uk, which will no doubt be a hit with her fans.

Michelle Keegan textured co-ord, hoodie £25, trousers £22, Very

True to form, the actress has added her glamorous edge to the pieces, with flattering V-neck bodysuits, fitted leggings and a voluminous padded puffer coat – many of which she has sported during dog walks recently.

"Mum, does this come in my size? New launch over on @veryuk," she captioned an Instagram snap as she cuddled her dog on the stairs in a grey loungewear set.

The Brassic actress often models cosy outfits from her Very range

Friends and fans quickly reacted to her photo, including husband Mark Wright who simply posted a heart-eyes emoji, while Michelle's mother-in-law Carol Wright added: "Love this."

However, some followers were all too fixated on the large ominous black shape in the background which they thought was a huge spider.

One of Michelle's loyal fans rushed to the comments section to say: "Thought that was a bloody massive spider on your wall for a second." Another added: "Me too! Had to double take!" and a third admitted: "I had to zoom in to check!"

SHOP: The most stylish face masks

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.