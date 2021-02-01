Michelle Keegan's colourful mini dress has us dreaming of summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan is clearly thinking ahead to warmer weather, since she posted a gorgeous holiday snap on her Instagram feed on Sunday.

She captioned the photo, which was taken exactly a year previously: "31.01.20... when the only thing to be cautious of was a wet floor!"

MORE: Michelle Keegan opens up about married life with Mark Wright

The beautiful shot shows Michelle posing in a pretty mini dress with a striking dragon print design - while behind her is a sign reading, 'Caution, wet floor'.

Michelle looked incredible in her silky slip dress

Unsurprisingly, the fabulous photo had the actress' friends and fans rushing to comment, with sister-in-law Jess Wright replying: "Heavenly doll," and The Only Way Is Essex star Georgia Kousoulou adding: "Beautiful."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan shares rare video inside her plush bedroom

Other fans added: "I need this dress!" And, "Your hair in this aswell! Omg."

MORE: Michelle Keegan's favourite food is not as healthy as you'd expect

The Brassic star's picture dates back to her trip to Barbados in early 2020, when she stayed at the luxurious Sandy Lane hotel. Michelle often embraces her naturally tousled hair when she's on holiday, and we love to see it!

Michelle posted another snap of the dress in March 2020

Michelle even has a nifty trick for her summer wardrobe - her pretty dress is in fact a night dress from Ted Baker. From the bedroom to the bar in moments... we're thinking this trend might just catch on in 2021.

MORE: Michelle Keegan's daily diet: her breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

The actress' nightie has since sold out, sadly, but you can shop similar versions to the style at Boohoo and Nasty Gal.

SHOP SIMILAR: Dragon print mini dress, £11.95, Ultamodan

Michelle previously shared another shot of the dress back in March 2020, joking: "The night I went out in a nightie...now I'm wearing nightwear all day everyday!"

The star has certainly been embracing her lockdown wardrobe like the rest of us, and shared some gorgeous pastel loungewear on Friday.

Michelle shared some of her favourite loungewear picks

Even better, you can shop Michelle's new favourite loungewear set for just £27. The hoodie has been reduced to £15, while the joggers are priced at £12 – bargain alert...

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.